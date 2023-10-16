Mussatto's Minutes: Is Oklahoma State the third-best team in Big 12? Someone's gotta be

When Oklahoma State played at Iowa State three weeks ago, the game was seen as a battle for Big 12 inferiority.

OSU had just suffered a home drubbing at the hands of South Alabama while Iowa State had lost at Ohio. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell went at a fan while Cowboys fans went at Mike Gundy.

Oh how things have changed in Stillwater and Ames.

Instead of fighting for 13th place in the Big 12, the Cowboys and Cyclones are now vying for third place. OU and Texas are clearly the two best teams in the Big 12 while the rest of the conference is a jumbled mass of mediocrity.

Somebody has to finish third, though, and it might as well be OSU or ISU.

Iowa State is actually second in the Big 12 standings at 3-1, over 2-1 Texas, but nobody this side of Des Moines and Dubuque believes the Cyclones are better than the Longhorns.

Tied with Texas for third in the Big 12 at 2-1 is OSU, Kansas State and West Virginia.

OSU already beat Kansas State, and next up for the Cowboys is a trip to West Virginia.

Here’s how I rank the Big 12 teams by best conference resume.

1. OU (3-0): Next.

2. Iowa State (3-1): Home wins over OSU and TCU and a road win at Cincinnati. Iowa State’s only conference loss was at OU.

3. Texas (2-1): A win at Baylor and vs. Kansas. Both solid. And no shame in losing to the Sooners.

4. OSU (2-1): Impressive home wins over Kansas and Kansas State. And that loss at Iowa State is looking better and better.

5. West Virginia (2-1): Awful lost at Houston, but beating Texas Tech at home and TCU on the road are quality wins.

6. Kansas State (2-1): Lost the head-to-head with OSU. Beat UCF in Manhattan and Texas Tech in Lubbock.

7. Texas Tech (2-2): Beat Houston at home and Baylor on the road. Understandable losses at West Virginia and home to Kansas State.

8. Kansas (2-2): The Jayhawks did their job by beating BYU and UCF at home. They were blown out at Texas and lost at OSU.

9. TCU (2-2): Easy wins at Houston and vs. BYU. Lost at home to West Virginia and on the road to Iowa State.

10. Houston (1-2): Why Houston over the other 1-2s? The Cougars’ win against West Virginia is the best of the bunch.

11. Baylor (1-2): The Bears would be winless had it not been for a crazy comeback in Orlando.

12. BYU (1-2): The Cougars beat Cincinnati at home. They just got torched at TCU.

13. UCF (0-3): Did I mention UCF should have beaten Baylor?

14. Cincinnati (0-3): Tough schedule for the Bearcats, which have hosted the Sooners and Cyclones. But losing to BYU, even on the road, is not so good.

Pick six

Each week, I make a list of six college football somethings — teams, players, coaches, etc. — I want to highlight.

This week, I’m ranking my national coach of the year favorites at the midway mark.

1. Kalen DeBoer, Washington (6-0): The Huskies are undefeated and ranked fifth in the country. DeBoer finished seventh in AP Coach of the Year voting last season, and he’s my frontrunner this season.

2. Brent Venables, OU (6-0): Everybody loves a good redemption story. After a 6-7 disaster in Year 1, Venables has the Sooners rolling.

3. Jonathan Smith, Oregon State (6-1): The former Beavers quarterback has done a tremendous job at his alma mater. Oregon State has already beaten Utah and UCLA. It’s hard not to cheer for the Beavers with the way they’ve been pushed aside.

4. Mike Elko, Duke (5-1): The Blue Devils are No. 16 in the AP Poll, their highest ranking since 1994. Basketball season can wait.

5. Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri (6-1): Drinkwitz was on the hot seat entering this season. It looks as though he’ll keep his job.

6. Mack Brown, North Carolina (6-0): The 72-year-old can still flat out coach. Brown has never won an AP Coach of the Year award, but that could change if the Tar Heels go undefeated.

Big 12 Game of the Week

OSU (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) at West Virginia (4-2, 2-1), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN: Last week I had Kansas at OSU as the Big 12 game of the week, and I’m keeping the Cowboys in the spotlight. The Cowboys are 4-1 in Morgantown since West Virginia joined the Big 12. We’ll see if OSU can keep rolling.

National Game of the Week

Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) at Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten), 11 a.m. Saturday, FOX: Ohio State has won 10 of its last 11 meetings with Penn State, including six straight. Penn State hasn’t won in Columbus since 2011.

Mid-major mention: Let’s go to the Mid-American Conference for Toledo (6-1, 3-0 MAC) at Miami (Ohio) (6-1, 3-0 MAC), 3 p.m., ESPNU. I’ll take the RedHawks over Toledo in a close one.

OKC Thunder thoughts

ESPN did its annual ranking of the best players in the NBA, and Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander checked in at No. 8.

Here’s ESPN’s top-10 with a few of my thoughts.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks: Wait, what? Did voters not watch the playoffs? How is Nikola Jokic not No. 1?

2. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets: Maybe he needs to win a championship before he’s regarded as the best player in the NBA. Oh, wait …

3. Joel Embiid, 76ers: I voted Embiid for MVP. Do I want that one back? No. It’s a regular-season award, and I thought Embiid had a better regular season than Jokic.

4. Luka Doncic, Mavericks: The heliocentric star is hard to slot. This is probably about right.

5. Stephen Curry, Warriors: I’d go Curry at No. 3 ahead of Embiid and Doncic.

6. Jayson Tatum, Celtics: Two spots too high for me.

7. Kevin Durant, Suns: Give me Durant over Tatum every day.

8. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder: Some folks were surprised to see SGA this high, but he was one of the five best players in basketball last season. No reason to think that was a fluke.

9. LeBron James, Lakers: Listen, I love LeBron, but this list isn’t a lifetime achievement award. The 38-year-old is still one of the top-25 players in the game, but top-10? Seems a little rich.

10. Anthony Davis, Lakers: I’d probably go Davis over LeBron, but I’d go with Jimmy Butler or Devin Booker over Davis.

