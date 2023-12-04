Mussatto's Minutes: College Football Playoff's process flawed, even if it got right teams

The College Football Playoff committee might have gotten it right.

Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama — in that order — might be the best four teams in the country.

ACC champ Florida State, despite going undefeated, isn’t the same team without star quarterback Jordan Travis … yeah, yeah, we get it. I still would’ve had the Seminoles in ahead of the Crimson Tide, but, whatever. I understand the Alabama argument.

My beef with the College Football Playoff committee is not that they failed in choosing the four best teams, but rather, the committee’s opaque process in determining the four “best” teams.

NC State athletic director and committee chairman Boo Corrigan, interviewed on ESPN after the rankings were revealed, said when the committee is deliberating, the coaches in the room are asked a hypothetical: “Who do you wanna play, who do you not wanna play?”

Texas' Keilan Robinson (7) gets by Oklahoma State's Trey Rucker (9) and Kale Smith (10) on a touchdown run in the second half of the Big 12 title game Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Excuse me?

No offense to Jim Grobe, Chris Ault and Joe Taylor, three former coaches with decades of experience on the 13-person committee, but that’s a ludicrous question.

“They’ve got significant voice in the room,” Corrigan said.

Does that mean those coaches would rather play Georgia, the No. 6 team, than No. 5 Florida State? I think not. Heck, I think most coaches would rather line up against Texas than Georgia tomorrow if they were forced to choose.

Thank goodness the whole committee isn’t composed of former coaches, because Texas absolutely deserved to be in, and Georgia was an easy cross-off.

The real debate, and one that will rage on, is Alabama vs. Florida State.

I don’t know if the committee got it right or not. Either way, the whole “who would you rather play” question exposed a major flaw in its thought process.

Here’s an idea for the committee: Focus on the games that happened instead of the hypothetical ones in your head.

OU and OSU to make Texas tour

OSU will play Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl at 8 p.m. Dec. 27 in Houston.

Twenty-four hours later, and 200 miles away, OU will play Arizona in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

It’s the first season in which the Sooners and Cowboys have played bowl games in the same state since 2012 — also in Texas — when OSU beat Purdue in the Heart of Dallas Bowl on New Year’s Day 2013 while OU lost to Texas A&M three days later in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington.

The year before, OU and OSU both played in Arizona. OSU beat Stanford in the Fiesta Bowl and OU beat Iowa in the Insight Bowl.

OU among Big 12 men’s basketball unbeatens

Of the 362 Division-I men’s college basketball teams, 15 are undefeated. And of those 15, six are from the Big 12.

Here’s how those six stack up, according to KenPom rankings.

1. Houston, 8-0 (No. 1 in KenPom): The Big 12 was already an elite basketball league. Now it has the Cougars, arguably the best team in the country.

2. Baylor, 8-0 (No. 5 in KenPom): The Bears opened their season with an impressive win over Auburn, which is 5-1.

3. BYU, 7-0 (No. 7 in KenPom): One top-10 Cougar newcomer wasn’t enough.

4. Oklahoma, 7-0 (No. 25 in KenPom): With wins over Iowa and USC, the Sooners look legit.

5. TCU, 7-0 (No. 35 in KenPom): TCU’s Emmanuel Miller hit a wild shot Saturday to beat Georgetown at the buzzer. Turns out that Miller stepped out of bounds before the shot, but the play was not eligible for review.

6. Cincinnati, 6-0 (No. 36 in KenPom): Third-year coach Wes Miller has the Bearcats trending in the right direction.

