Mussatto: Why OU football's Kendel Dolby is thankful for journey from Ohio to NEO & beyond

NORMAN — There’s an honorary label Zach Crissup, head football coach at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, bestows on his program’s toughest players.

Made on The Banks.

The banks of Tar Creek in rural Miami, Oklahoma, that is. And to be made on the banks? “That just means a lot of tough guys have been through our practice fields,” Crissup said, “and he’s one of them.”

He is Kendel Dolby, an OU cornerback by way of NEO who snagged his first interception as a Sooner last weekend at Tulsa. And while it’s true Dolby was made in part by his two years of junior college ball in far northeast Oklahoma, Dolby didn’t grow up anywhere near Tar Creek.

When OU plays at Cincinnati on Saturday in its Big 12 opener, Dolby will have plenty of family and friends in the seats. His hometown of Springfield, Ohio, is 80 miles northeast of Cincinnati — a city, coincidentally enough, that was made on the banks, hard by the Ohio River.

So how exactly did an Ohio kid wind up at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M before becoming a Sooner? As you might have guessed, it wasn’t exactly his preferred route.

But in a roundabout way, it was the right one for Dolby.

“Coming out of high school, it’s not where I wanted to be,” Dolby said, “but it was one of those things that God mapped out for me, and it was all for a reason.”

OU's Kendel Dolby (15) celebrates after he intercepted the ball in the first quarter of a 66-17 win against Tulsa on Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa.

How Kendel Dolby landed at Northeast Oklahoma A&M

NEO’s former defensive coordinator, Cory Sullivan, also hailed from Springfield, Ohio. Sullivan told Dolby to come to Miami, take care of his grades and go play Division-I ball from there.

“Being out in Miami, Oklahoma, if that doesn’t motivate you enough, I don’t know what will,” Dolby said. “I feel like I had to go get it, I had to work hard, study, everything like that.”

After two seasons with the Golden Norsemen, Dolby was ranked as the No. 1 junior college cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports, and he was the top junior college prospect in Oklahoma.

As a sophomore, Dolby was named Southwest Junior College Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

“We saw a guy who made plays, that was very active and had a lot of production, was savvy and was physical,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “That’s one of the things that certainly jumped out on his tape. He’s a physical guy.

“He played more last week and will probably play more this week,” Roof added. “Like everybody, we’ve all got to earn it. He’s worked hard. He’s excited about it and we’re excited about him.”

To say Dolby is excited to be a Sooner is an understatement. Sure, he grew up a Buckeyes fan and watched when Baker Mayfield planted the flag at Ohio Stadium, but Dolby has ditched his scarlet and gray for crimson and cream.

Standing on the OU practice field as the sun set Monday night, Dolby looked at the massive stadium in front of him and the new dorms behind him.

A stark contrast from NEO.

“When my mom dropped me off that first day … It's the middle of nowhere,” Dolby said. “I just sat in my room thinking, I’m here now, I’m 12 hours away from home, how am I gonna get this done?

“I had my main goal, and that was to go D-1 and play Power Five football. Having that on my mind every day is what really helped me keep my head on, and keep on the straight and narrow.”

Crissup, his head coach at NEO who played at OSU, witnessed Dolby’s no-nonsense approach.

“The deal with Kendel is, No. 1, he’s super, super talented, and we knew that from Day 1,” Crissup said. “But the thing with him is, he’s got his head on straight. He knows what he wants and how to get there.”

When Dolby reflects on his time at NEO, it’s not with disdain. Quite the opposite.

“There was a lot of hardship in it,” Dolby said, “but I’m so thankful for that situation.”

Kendel Dolby’s start with the Sooners

In Dolby’s words, Sooner coach Brent Venables is a “defensive mastermind.”

“Just being here has transformed my game,” Dolby said. “Instead of being a player, I’m starting to get knowledge behind the game. I feel like I’m getting smarter.”

Dolby, who enrolled in January, has played in all three games for the Sooners, with his highlight being the interception last week at Tulsa, where he graded out as one of the top OU defenders.

“Obviously it’s a start,” Dolby said, “but I definitely want more.”

His next chance will come Saturday in Cincinnati, where a player made on the banks of Tar Creek will play on the banks of the Ohio, in his home state.

“It was a beautiful outcome,” Dolby said of his path. “It was meant to be.”

OU vs. Cincinnati

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio (Fox)

