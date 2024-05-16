Mussatto: Why OKC Thunder removing Josh Giddey from starting lineup came at odd time

Mark Daigneault finally did it. He benched Josh Giddey in the Thunder’s 104-92 loss to the Mavericks in Game 5.

But as we saw Wednesday, the Thunder’s offensive woes can’t be solved by a single lineup change.

The best 3-point shooting team in the regular season (38.9%) staged a brick fest in Bricktown (10 of 40), continuing a series long drought from behind the arc. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, yet again, was OKC’s only reliable source of offense. Jalen Williams waited too long to get going. Lu Dort went 2 of 8 from long range. So too did Isaiah Joe, who started in Giddey’s place.

The Giddey decision didn’t swing the game, but it sure leads to several questions.

Like, why? Why now? Why not two games ago? Why not two months ago?

We only know the answer to the first question. Because Giddey’s fit in the starting lineup has been clunky, especially against these Mavericks. But that much was clear after Game 1. And after Game 2. And Games 3 and 4. Despite starting, Giddey averaged just 13.3 minutes per game through the first four games of the series.

After the Thunder’s Game 4 win in Dallas, Daigneault even referenced Giddey being a plus-6 in the game. What was left unsaid was Giddey’s minus-21.3 net rating in the series. That is, the Thunder being outscored by 21.3 points per 100 possessions with Giddey on the floor through the first four games.

And here’s another question: Why start Joe in Giddey’s place instead of say Cason Wallace or Aaron Wiggins?

Not saying it’s the wrong decision, but benching Giddey led to a chain reaction of changes.

Giddey, the Thunder’s No. 6 pick in the 2021 draft, had started all 218 games of his three-year NBA career: 210 regular-season games and eight playoff games.

That’s why benching him Wednesday was such a surprise. On the other hand, it was no surprise at all. Only surprising that it took so long.

After the home loss, per usual, The Beatles’ “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” played from the Paycom Center speakers.

“Life goes on, brah, la-la, how their life goes on.”

The Thunder’s season will go on for another game.

Past that? It’s going to need more than a lineup change to survive.

