Mussatto: Why Dillon Gabriel's 'confidence' is sky high, even on an OK day for OU football

CINCINNATI — Dillon Gabriel fumbled in the red zone. He overthrew a receiver for what would’ve been a touchdown. He flung an ill-advised backwards pass that could’ve been scooped up by a Bearcat had it not rolled out of bounds.

Sounds like a pretty rough day for the Sooner quarterback, huh?

Maybe by the supernova standards Gabriel set through his first three games this season, but what he did Saturday in Cincinnati was good enough.

Good enough for a 20-6 OU win at Nippert Stadium, where the Sooners’ defense bullied the new kids in Cincinnati’s Big 12 debut. Unlike the OU defenses of the Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray days, Gabriel has a defense that’s got his back.

“We've gotta do a better job building off of their momentum and creating momentum for ourselves,” Gabriel said of OU’s defense. “With their stops, that could be huge for us to put points on the board. Obviously didn't do so, and there's some finishing we'll look back at, but we gotta get better and we will.”

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) carries the ball for a touchdown against Cincinnati safety Bryon Threats, back, during the second half the Sooners' 20-6 win Saturday at Nippert Stadium.

The OU offense letting the OU defense down is quite a culture shift.

But Gabriel shouldn’t beat himself up. He completed 26-of-38 passes (68%) for 322 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He rushed for 25 yards and another score.

Gabriel might lose his grip atop the nation’s completion percentage list, but completing 82.5% of passes isn’t exactly sustainable.

Gabriel’s 322 passing yards accounted for 75% of OU’s offense against Cincinnati. The Sooners averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, and of OU’s 21 first downs, 16 were via the pass.

Gabriel completed half (4-of-8) of his attempts of 15 yards plus. His biggest play of the day was a 49-yard pass down the left sideline to Andrel Anthony late in the third quarter. Anthony, OU’s leading receiver with seven catches for 117 yards, fought off contact to haul in the highlight catch.

The Michigan transfer has emerged as Gabriel’s go-to option.

“I feel like our connection is growing each and every day... just the trust that he’s going to throw it, and I’m going to be there to catch it — it’s getting crazy,” Anthony said.

More: How did OU football land Danny Okoye? Sooners 'didn't feel fake' to top 2024 recruit

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass as he is pressured by Cincinnati defensive end Malik Vann (4) during the second half Saturday at Nippert Stadium.

In four games with the Sooners, Anthony has more receiving yards (371) than he had in 26 games with the Wolverines.

“I might be surprising some people,” Anthony said, “but I’m not surprising myself.”

Uncharacteristically enough, Gabriel completed just 9-of-14 screen passes — ones either at or behind the line of scrimmage. And it was a screen pass to Anthony just before halftime that could’ve cost the Sooners and jump started the Bearcats.

Luckily for the Sooners, the backwards pass bounced out of bounds. After the game, Gabriel explained that he was trying to throw the ball away, “but leaving that up to chance is not good,” he said.

Gabriel was much better than his quarterback counterpart, former four-star prospect Emory Jones, now in his sixth year with his third program. He also played at Florida and Arizona State.

Jones completed 19-of-37 passes (51%) for 202 yards. He was touchdownless, as Bearcat kicker Carter Brown accounted for Cincinnati’s six points.

Six points. If OU’s defense is legit, Gabriel and the Sooner offense don’t have to be saviors. Good is good enough.

That has to give Gabriel comfort, right?

“I wouldn’t say comfort,” he said. “Just confidence.”

