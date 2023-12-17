Mussatto: Why college football, with transfer portal, is becoming more like the NBA

NORMAN — Let’s play a game. It’s called “Guess the Sport.”

Hint 1: There’s a dizzying amount of player movement.

Hint 2: The big boys operate under different rules than the small-timers.

Hint 3: Some teams prioritize long-term development. Others, the ones with massive budgets, can build super teams seemingly overnight.

Any guesses?

If you’re torn between the NBA and college football, don’t sweat. Both are correct answers. Strange isn’t it? With college football bending toward a professional model, the two sports we love the most around here are operating more alike by the day.

Player empowerment used to be an NBA-exclusive buzz phrase. Well, college football’s player empowerment era has been ushered in by the transfer portal. And while it’s not perfect, it’s long overdue that players be granted the same freedom as coaches to chase better opportunities.

“What I like about college football, what the game gives you, it teaches you to have some stick-to-itiveness,” OU coach Brent Venables said after a bowl practice Friday. “This is the opposite of that in some ways. If things aren’t going your way, everybody's free to just pack up and roll down the road, and that’s cool, everybody has an opportunity to do that.”

OU quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel (8) and Jackson Arnold (10) warm up before facing TCU on Nvo. 24 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

Venables is old school. Heck, he sprinted to the media scrum Friday. But two years into the job, Venables has adapted to the new rules. Embraced them, even.

“We’ve benefited from the portal more often than not …” Venables said. “I’d be a hypocrite if I said it’s bad.”

Dillon Gabriel, OU’s star quarterback of the past two seasons who transferred in from UCF recently transferred out to Oregon, where he’ll play his final college season.

OU’s quarterback situation made me think of another NBA parallel.

Bear with me here: The Dillon Gabriel/Jackson Arnold succession is similar to that of Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the Thunder.

Gabriel and Paul were the trusty veterans at the most important position, and while it’s disrespectful to call either of them placeholders, both OU and the Thunder had younger options, with face-of-the-program/franchise potential, waiting to be the guy.

The path has been cleared for Arnold in Norman just as it was with Gilgeous-Alexander in OKC. This is where Sooner fans hope the analogy continues. That Arnold becomes a superstar a la SGA.

I don’t know if Gabriel, probably a better win-now option than Arnold in 2024, was ready to move on from OU no matter what, or if he didn’t want to step on Arnold’s toes by coming back, but the strange thing is that OU and the Thunder are on opposite ends of the big vs. small market divide, yet OU’s decision to prioritize the potential of Arnold rather than going all-in on Gabriel is very Thundery. That’s assuming Gabriel could’ve been lured back at the right price and with the right promises.

OU can, and often has, acted the part of the Lakers or the Heat. In the college football world, Norman is a big, attractive market. A prime free-agent destination. In the NBA world, Oklahoma City is none of those things.

There are three ways to acquire players in the NBA: via the draft, trade or free agency. For Sam Presti, only one of those options, the draft, is viable. OKC isn’t going to woo a big-time free agent. No superstar is going to request to be traded here. The Thunder landed Gilgeous-Alexander because a superstar in Paul George asked to be traded to Los Angeles.

But Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Josh Giddey, Cason Wallace, Ousmane Dieng, Jaylin Williams, Aaron Wiggins? All Thunder draft picks, either that OKC owned or traded for.

OSU, more so than OU, has to follow the Thunder’s model. Develop young players and convince them to stick around for the long haul.

Ideally, Venables wishes to do the same.

“This is a developmental game,” Venables said. “The more you play the better you get.”

As for convincing players to stay?

“I want to create a connected, healthy environment that is way beyond the Xs and Os and tackling and catching and blocking,” Venables said. “That’s who I’ve been since the day I got here. I’ve lived a career that way, so I’m not gonna change in that regard.”

Replace tackling, catching and blocking with dribbling, passing and shooting and you’ve got a Mark Daigneault quote.

But again, unlike the Thunder, OU can have it both ways. Recruit and develop blue-chip prospects, and if they skip town or don’t pan out, replace them with ready-made players from the portal.

Asked if he would be in favor of contracts, “I don’t know,” Venables said. “There’s pluses and minuses to all of it. At some point in time there’s gonna be something that’s equitable. Players are gonna get everything they deserve, because they’re not getting it right now. That day’s coming, and I know that …

“The toothpaste is out of the tube, and they’re gonna need to do something to give a little better guardrails for everybody, players and coaches alike.”

It’s free agency every offseason for college football players. The portal has been whirring for two weeks just as bowl season is set to begin.

“The NFL, they don’t have free agency before the Super Bowl,” Venables said. “Can you imagine the playoffs and free agency is going on? That’s what’s going on. We’ve gotta clean that up. It’s not good for anybody. But they’re not asking me. And then right now we’re treating the last game of the season like it’s the first game. It’s kinda wild, but anyway, I don’t know what all the answers and solutions are. You just try to adapt and adjust …”

In the NBA, the actual games sometimes take a back seat to the intrigue of player movement. That hasn’t happened in college football, and it likely never will. The stars aren’t as recognizable. Their personalities aren’t known globally. There are too many teams and too many players.

And besides, every second of college football’s 12-game season matters. It’s a 100-meter sprint as opposed to the NBA’s 82-game marathon.

So yes, there are obvious differences, but college football and the NBA? You don’t have to squint to see the similarities.

