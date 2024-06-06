Mussatto: Tiare Jennings is more than an OU softball legend. She's an all-time WCWS great.

Texas hadn’t given up a run in the Women’s College World Series.

Then Tiare Jennings happened. On her 22nd birthday, no less.

The senior shortstop smoked a two-run shot to center field in the first inning, the first of three Sooner home runs Wednesday as OU took Game 1 of the three-game championship series 8-3.

Among Sooner sluggers of yore, Lauren Chamberlain might have been more feared, Jocelyn Alo more powerful, but Jennings’ production is, in many ways, unmatched.

Jennings isn’t just an all-time Sooner. She’s on the Mount Crushmore of Women’s College World Series greats.

The WCWS’ all-time leader in RBIs, Jennings ranks second in hits, home runs and total bases behind Alo. And oh yeah, she’s one win away from a fourth national championship ring.

Oklahoma second baseman Tiare Jennings (23) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of the first game of the Women's College World Series softball championship series game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Jennings blushed earlier in the tournament when asked about her place in history.

“Yeah, I don’t think about it,” Jennings said. “Something for later… When I’m in the moment, I don’t think about anything except just fighting for this team.”

Of course it was Jennings who spoiled Texas’ streak of shutouts. The Longhorns had outscored opponents 15-0 in the WCWS heading into the championship series.

“She threw the first punch of the game,” OU catcher Kinzie Hansen said. “She hit that bomb.”

A laser, more like it. Hansen and freshman Kasidi Pickering also homered.

Jennings, 2-for-4 with three RBI Wednesday, is one hit away from tying and two hits away from passing Alo on the WCWS’ all-time hits list. Already the RBI queen of OKC, Jennings padded her lead with numbers 33 and 34 Wednesday.

With 313 career RBI, Jennings is two shy of tying former Arizona great Laura Espinoza for fourth-most in NCAA history.

Oklahoma second baseman Tiare Jennings (23) hits a home run in the first inning of the first game of the Women’s College World Series softball championship series between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Of Jennings’ 98 career home runs, 11 of them have come in the Women’s College World Series.

“All of them are special,” Jennings said. “Just means the world to me to do anything I can to help this team.”

She remembers each of the home run balls not by where they landed, but where they ended up — in the hands of family members, as is tradition here at the Women’s College World Series.

“I just love to see them out there with the ball,” Jennings said. “I don’t know what they’re going to do with them. I don’t know where they are.”

If Jennings hits No. 12 on Thursday, or Friday in an if-necessary game, Jennings would tie Alo’s WCWS home run record.

Jennings has already etched her place in college softball history, but don’t close the record book just yet.

She still has a few more at-bats.

Joe Mussatto is a sports columnist for The Oklahoman.

WCWS championship series

At Devon Park. All games on ESPN.

Game 1: OU 8, Texas 3

Game 2: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 2 Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (If necessary): No. 1 Texas vs. No. 2 Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Friday

