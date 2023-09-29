Mussatto: How can OU football, Texas raise Red River Rivalry stakes? Beat ghosts of past

The last time an undefeated Oklahoma faced an undefeated Texas in the Cotton Bowl was in 2011. Ryan Broyles and Kenny Stills were catching passes from Landry Jones. Justin Tucker was doing the kicking (and punting) for Texas. Bob Stoops and Mack Brown were on the opposing sidelines.

Feels like a long time ago, right?

For the first time since that Red River Rivalry of 12 years ago, which OU dominated 55-17, both teams could roll into the Dallas fairgrounds next week as unbeatens.

First, though, No. 14 OU and No. 3 Texas have to avoid letdowns Saturday against two teams that have given them plenty of recent trouble. For Oklahoma, that’s Iowa State (6 p.m., FS1). And for Texas, it’s the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks (2:30 pm. ABC).

Both the Sooners (-20) and Longhorns (-16.5) are big home favorites, but we’ve seen bigger upsets in these respective series.

OU vs. Iowa State

The Sooners, ranked No. 3 at the time, were 31-point favorites when the Cyclones came to Norman in 2017. On top of that, OU had an 18-game winning streak against Iowa State, a string of dominance that dated back to 1990.

But the Cyclones, led by backup quarterback Kyle Kempt, stunned the Sooners 38-31. It was the first loss of the Lincoln Riley era, and it came during an otherwise stellar season in which Baker Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy and OU made it to the College Football Playoff, where it lost a double-overtime classic to Georgia.

Three years later, the Cyclones beat the Sooners in Ames, but that 37-30 result was less surprising with OU only being 7.5-point favorites. Later in that 2020 season, in the Big 12 Championship game, OU got revenge with a 27-21 win against Iowa State.

After beating OU once from 1962 to 2016, Iowa State has upset the Sooners in two of their last six regular season meetings. Of OU’s four wins in that stretch, only one was greater than a 10-point margin.

2022: OU 27, Iowa State 13 (Ames)

2021: OU 28, Iowa State 21 (Norman)

2020: Iowa State 37, OU 30 (Ames)

2019: OU 42, Iowa State 41 (Norman)

2018: OU 37, Iowa State 27 (Ames)

2017: Iowa State 38, OU 31 (Norman)

Texas vs. Kansas

Kansas won one Big 12 game in 2016, and one Big 12 game in 2021.

Both against Texas.

The Longhorns were 31-point favorites against the Jayhawks in 2021 — coincidentally the same line in OU’s 2017 loss to Iowa State — but Kansas won a 57-56 stunner in Austin.

It was Lance Leipold’s first win as a Big 12 head coach and Jalon Daniels’ first win as a Big 12 quarterback. Three years later, Daniels is a top-three quarterback in the Big 12 and Leipold is bringing a 24th-ranked, undefeated team to Austin.

There’s no shame in losing to Kansas this time around, but that wasn’t the case in 2016, when Kansas beat Texas 24-21 to snap a 19-game losing streak in Big 12 play.

Texas, 24-point favorites against Kansas that year, fired coach Charlie Strong a week later.

Like Iowa State against OU, Kansas has beaten Texas in two of their last six meetings. Prior to that 2016 game, Kansas hadn’t beaten Texas since 1938.

2022: Texas 55, Kansas 14 (Lawrence)

2021: Kansas 57, Texas 56 (Austin)

2019: Texas 50, Kansas 48 (Austin)

2018: Texas 24, Kansas 17 (Lawrence)

2017: Texas 42, Kansas 27 (Austin)

2016: Kansas 24, Texas 21 (Lawrence)

OU vs. Iowa State

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family—Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman (FS1)

