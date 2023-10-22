Mussatto: OU football survives scare from UCF, but it's no Texas hangover for Sooners

NORMAN — Chants of “UCF, UCF, UCF” rang from the top rows of the north end zone at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium a little before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Time was running out for OU, and the black-and-gold clad Knights fans could feel it. They could feel a once-in-maybe-ever opportunity, beating the SEC-bound Sooners, in their grasp.

Alas, it slipped away, just as Drake Stoops slipped into the end zone on OU’s go-ahead touchdown, just as UCF slipped up on its game-tying 2-point conversion attempt — plays that not only preserved OU’s 31-29 win against UCF, but also the Sooners’ undefeated season.

Speaking of slipping, that’s what OU’s chances of making the College Football Playoff were doing for much of the afternoon. A loss to the Knights, a 17-point underdog, might have blocked the Sooners’ path to the playoff, a path that looked wide and unobstructed after No. 7 OU beat Texas in the Cotton Bowl two weeks ago.

Don’t get it twisted, though: What happened Saturday in Norman was no “Texas hangover.” Such a thing no longer exists, if it ever did. Since 2000, in games directly after beating Texas, OU is now 16-1. In that span, OU’s only loss following a win against Texas was a 31-30 loss to Kansas State in 2014.

“I don’t know if the Texas game had anything to do with what we put on the field today,” said OU receiver Nic Anderson, who caught two touchdowns.

“Don’t think the off week had anything to do with it, don’t think looking past anybody had anything to do with it,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “Sometimes that’s the game of football.”

Calling it a Texas hangover is not just wrong, but it discounts how well UCF played.

“We were right there in the fourth quarter against one of the best teams in the country,” said UCF coach Gus Malzahn, who had nothing but praise for his players.

“They’re disappointed, there’s no doubt,” Malzahn said, “but they also know that we played toe-to-toe with one of the best, if not the best. We’ll see. That (OU) team will be in the conversation at the end, I promise you that.”

The Knights, despite being winless in the conference in their Big 12 debut, looked like they belonged on Owen Field. Making their effort even more inspiring was something Malzahn said postgame: that 13 of his players were on IVs before the game, dealing with the flu. Among them was Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who Malzahn said went to bed early Friday and had to miss a meeting due to feeling ill.

It wasn’t a Jordan flu game, but Plumlee was gutsy, throwing for 248 yards and two touchdowns. Plumlee completed five passes of 15 or more yards, including an 86-yard completion to Javon Baker for a touchdown just before halftime.

The same UCF fans that, just 30 minutes earlier, were so eager to witness an upset gave the Knights a standing ovation as the clock ticked to zero.

OU’s effort wasn’t worthy of raucous applause, but it deserved a golf clap, at least. Venables even referenced the old golf adage that there are no pictures on scorecards.

Sometimes an ugly par is good enough.

“You’ve gotta win different kinds of ways,” Venables said. “You start peeling it all the way back, and that’s the game of football. Sometimes it looks really shiny at the end, the story reads really well at the end, but there’s a story behind all that glory — the glory of winning a championship, holding a trophy up.

Barely escaping UCF is now a chapter, Chapter 7, of OU’s season-long story. Maybe bookmark it for future reference. Because if the Sooners’ season ends in glory, what happened Saturday will be a memorable twist.

