Mussatto: OU football closes Big 12 era in Alamo Bowl loss to Arizona. Now, SEC awaits.

SAN ANTONIO — Oklahoma played its first football game as a member of the Big 12 9,974 days ago, which is roughly equal to the number of turnovers OU committed Thursday in its Big 12 farewell game: a 38-24 loss to Arizona in the Alamo Bowl.

Forgive my irreverence, but forget the Alamo.

Yeah, Jackson Arnold’s performance was more meandering than the River Walk and the Sooners should probably grip the football a tad tighter, but no need to get lost in the muck of a mid-tier bowl game or claim the loss means anything in regards to OU’s SEC readiness.

Because ready or not, here the SEC comes.

And despite suffering from self-inflicted wounds in the Alamodome, the Sooners certainly look more SEC-ready now than they did this time a year ago. Year 2 of the Brent Venables era wasn’t pristine, but it was certainly prettier than Year 1.

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 28: Brent Venables head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners lines up with his team before the start of their game against the Arizona Wildcats at the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on December 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas.

It sets up a pivotal Year 3, where overreactions will be abundant based on how the Sooners fare in their first SEC season.

Who knows if Arnold is ready to quarterback the Sooners in Oxford or Baton Rouge. Who knows if Venables is ultimately the guy, if new offensive coordinator Seth Littrell can call plays, if OU is strong enough in the trenches or fast enough on the boundaries, but it’s time to find out.

I’m no fan of college football’s consolidation of power and the regional charm that conference realignment robs fans of, but I have to say, I’m finally coming around to this whole SEC thing. New campuses, new stadiums, new traditions and new rivalries are ahead.

The Sooners are leveling up after a near 30-year reign as the Big 12’s chief bully.

OU won 14 Big 12 Championships — 10 more than Texas, the Red River buddy OU locked arms with on this new southeastern adventure.

Fitting, I suppose, that OU’s last game as a Big 12 member was against Arizona, one of the schools set to join the conference next season.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) avoids Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Isaiah Ward (90) to throw for a touchdown in the first half at Alamodome.

Safe to say Arizona is more Big 12 ready than OU is SEC ready, but the former is not as daunting of a task. Still, kudos to Jedd Fisch and the Wildcats for ending the season on a seven-game winning streak and entering the new-look Big 12 from a position of strength.

“It’s pretty awesome for Arizona football to be on a seven-game win streak,” Fisch said.

For the Sooners, the 10-3 season ended on a sour note, but Venables sounded proud postgame, saying of the season: “We squeezed all the juice out of it we could squeeze.”

The same is true of OU’s Big 12 tenure.

Now, the SEC awaits.

