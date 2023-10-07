Mussatto: Oklahoma State's quarterback rotation is over. Alan Bowman is the guy.

OSU’s three-man quarterback rotation was quirky. At times amusing and confounding, but courageous in the way it shunned convention. It was easy to poke fun at, but heck, it might have been necessary.

But now it’s over.

Alan Bowman is OSU’s quarterback.

The game balls from OSU’s 29-21 upset win against Kansas State on Friday belong to running back Ollie Gordon, safety Cameron Epps and kicker Alex Hale, but the quarterback gig is Bowman’s.

The carousel is closed, the pony ride is over and the music has stopped with Bowman in the chair, and Gunnar Gundy and Garrett Rangel standing on the sideline.

If only the stats supported such an open-and-shut case.

Bowman, the double transfer from Texas Tech and Michigan, completed just 19-of-35 passes for a not-so-hot 54% completion rate. He threw for 235 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. He only had 36 passing yards in the second half and failed to turn red zone appearances into touchdowns.

This, after Bowman’s subpar showing two weeks ago in a loss at Iowa State.

Wait, so why is this the guy?

As trite as it sounds, for all the things Bowman did that aren’t obvious at first glance.

Two of his best passes Friday against Kansas State fell incomplete. The first was a beautiful, arcing throw that fell into Brennan Presley’s pocket as Presley streaked down the near sideline. Kansas State’s Marques Sigle made a nice play on the ball, but Presley should have caught it.

Bowman had another deep ball that could’ve been reeled in by Rashod Owens. ESPN’s cameras panned to the sideline after the play, and there was Bowman encouraging Owens to keep his head up. After all, Owens had a 45-yard catch earlier in the game and finished with a team-high five receptions.

Bowman is creaky when he tucks and runs, but he’s got a cannon when there’s time to load up.

Had those incomplete deep balls been caught, maybe one goes for a touchdown. Maybe he finishes with 50 to 75 more passing yards. Maybe he completes 60% of his passes instead of a more meager 54%.

There’s no maybe about his role moving forward, though, just as there’s no maybe about Gordon being The Dude in the running back room.

After combining for 19 carries in OSU’s first three games, Gordon has 39 carries in OSU’s past two games — including 21 rushes for 136 yards and a touchdown against Kansas State.

As Gordon gashed the Wildcats on the ground, OSU coach Mike Gundy said K-State’s safeties started crashing down, which allowed for Bowman to take deep shots.

It’s been clear that Gordon is OSU’s most talented running back, and now he’s finally getting used as such.

The quarterback competition hadn’t been clear. Not until Alan Bowman made it so Friday night.

