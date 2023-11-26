Mussatto: Can Oklahoma State football win Big 12 title? These Cowboys can't be counted out

STILLWATER — The Cowboys fooled us all season.

Fooled us when we declared them toast after South Alabama. Fooled us by no-showing at UCF a week after beating OU. And then, for their final act, the Cowboys fooled us into thinking they had graciously deferred their Big 12 title spot to the Sooners.

OSU’s performance against BYU was as dismal as the day.

Then the second half happened. Overtime happened.

And shame on us, because darn it if the Cowboys didn’t fool us again.

OSU beat BYU 40-34 in double overtime Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. They’re the zombie Cowboys, never as dead as they look.

OSU's Ollie Gordon II (0) scores a touchdown in the second overtime as BYU's Eddie Heckard (5) and Crew Wakley (38) try to stop him during the Cowboys' 40-34 win Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

Cowboy running back Ollie Gordon II shrugged off a BYU tackler for the go-ahead score, and Trey Rucker forced a game-sealing fumble.

It’ll be all-orange in Arlington: OSU vs. Texas.

Three weeks ago, Cowboy fans rushed the field after a Bedlam win. They tore down the east end zone goal post and heaved the uprights into a lake. Saturday against BYU, those same Cowboys fans booed their team off the field at halftime. OSU trailed 24-6.

The Cowboys looked disinterested, which made no sense given the stakes. Meanwhile, the Cougars looked determined to qualify for a bowl.

Early on, it looked like the Cowboys would cruise. They settled for a field goal on their first possession, and then BYU gifted the Pokes a fumble deep in BYU territory. Another OSU field goal. Not ideal, to be sure, but it didn’t look like the Cowboys would have trouble finding the end zone. Turns out, it took the Cowboys until the second half to hit pay dirt.

Miscommunication issues plagued OSU’s offense. Quarterback Alan Bowman and Gordon went different ways on a fourth-and-1 disaster. Bowman threw a pick-six on a play where Bowman and receiver Jaden Bray had different routes in mind. BYU almost intercepted Bowman twice before that, and Bowman threw another interception in the second half on a tremendous play by BYU corner Eddie Heckard.

OSU's Trey Rucker (9) forces Isaac Rex (83) to fumble the ball during the second overtime Saturday to seal the Cowboys' trip to the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 2.

But after all that, a two-yard Gordon rushing touchdown put OSU behind by only a field goal — 24-21 with 11 minutes to play.

Another Gordon score, this one from 15 yards out, gave OSU a 27-24 lead with 53 seconds left. But don’t be fooled, the game wasn’t over.

OSU kicker Alex Hale had his extra point attempt blocked, which kept the margin at three. The Cougars only needed a field goal. Sure enough, BYU got into range, and kicker Will Ferrin drilled a 48-yarder at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

But the Cowboys hung on, and now they’re headed to Arlington.

The Horns will be the heavy favorites, but don’t rule OSU out. The Cowboys have fooled us before.

Joe Mussatto is a sports columnist for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Joe? Email him at jmussatto@oklahoman.com. Support Joe's work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com.

Big 12 Championship Game

No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (ABC)

