Mussatto’s Minutes: Nippert Stadium, Goetta sausage make Cincinnati unique Big 12 addition

CINCINNATI — Goetta, a crumbly sausage made of beef, pork and steel-cut oats, is unique to this region. Not as famous as Skyline Chili, but just as vital to Cincinnati’s food culture.

And before OU’s noon local kickoff at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, Goetta (GET-uh) was sizzling on many a grill on Campus Green, a tailgater haven for Bearcats fans.

Chris Hudepohl and his party bought 15 pounds of Goetta, which they wrapped with cheese inside a grilled tortilla.

For this first edition of Mussatto’s minutes — a weekly column in which I’ll share my college football, NBA and other sports takes as well as food and travel thoughts — I talked to Hudepohl and several other Bearcats fans to gauge how they feel about Cincinnati’s move to the Big 12.

Hudepohl was kind enough to chat, and even kinder to offer me a Goetta wrap, which I foolishly declined.

“It’s exciting for us,” Hudepohl said. “I don’t know how we’re going to do, but it’s exciting.”

Cincinnati defensive end Justin Wodtly leaps as he takes the field with teammates before Saturday's game against OU in Cincinnati.

The Bearcats acquitted themselves well Saturday, hanging tough in a 20-6 loss to the Sooners. Off the field, Bearcats fans proved they’re ready for the big leagues. The tailgate scene was hopping and fans were revved up during the game.

“This is a huge opportunity for UC,” said Brendon Lake, a 2011 graduate. “The fact is that we’ve always been one step behind. We joined the Big East, left the Big East, joined the American, and watching the SEC and the Big Ten really explode, this is a huge opportunity for UC to show up on the main stage, to show that we are a true university that’s ready to compete.”

Nippert Stadium only holds about 40,000, but the historic venue was sold out with the Sooners in town.

“A lot of people can’t even get tickets,” Hudepohl said. “They just come down to tailgate, hang out and party.”

And eat Goetta wraps.

“Are you sure you don’t wanna try one?” Hudepohl asked.

I didn’t make the same mistake twice.

The Bearcats are ready for the Big 12, and I’m ready for my next bite of Goetta.

Pick Six

Each week, I’ll make a list of six college football somethings — teams, players, coaches, etc. — I want to highlight.

In this week’s Pick Six, let’s rank the six, and only six, undefeated Group of Five teams.

1. Fresno State, Mountain West (4-0): Are Purdue and Arizona State good? No, but the Bulldogs deserve major props for going on the road and beating two Power Five teams. Former Cal coach Jeff Tedford is 40-18 at Fresno State.

2. James Madison, Sun Belt (4-0): The Dukes from Harrisonburg, Virginia, went 8-3 last season in their FBS debut, and they’re off to an undefeated start this season with road wins at Virginia, Troy and Utah State. New FBS programs have to wait two years becoming bowl eligible, which is a bummer for JMU. James Madison hosts a tough test (just ask OSU) in South Alabama at 11 a.m. Saturday.

3. Marshall, Sun Belt (3-0): A win at Notre Dame last year, and a win vs. Virginia Tech this year. Former Alabama assistant Charles Huff led Marshall to a bowl in both of his first two seasons, and the Thundering Herd looks bowl bound once again.

4. Air Force, Mountain West (4-0): Air Force is coming off back-to-back 10-win seasons, and the Falcons might be on their way to another — or better. Troy Calhoun is in his 17th season as head coach.

5. Liberty, Conference USA (4-0): The Flames did well by hiring Jamey Chadwell away from Coastal Carolina after Hugh Freeze left for Auburn. Liberty’s wins — against Bowling Green, New Mexico State, Buffalo and Florida International — haven’t exactly moved the needle.

6. Georgia State, Sun Belt (4-0): Rhode Island, UConn, Charlotte and Coastal Carolina. The Panthers have faced one of the easiest schedules in the country, but hey, Georgia State has done its job.

Fresno State running back Elijah Gilliam, middle, is tackled by Arizona State's Travion Brown, left, and Elijah O'Neal (15) during a game on Sept. 16 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Ariz.

Big 12 Game of the Week

Kansas (4-0, 1-0) at Texas (4-0, 1-0), 2:30 p.m., ABC: It was easy to poke fun at the ‘Horns when they lost to the Jayhawks in 2016 and 2021. Now, neither Texas nor Kansas is the butt of a joke. Texas should win, but man, what a job Lance Leipold has done to make Kansas competitive.

Prediction: Texas 34, Kansas 21

National Game of the Week

USC (4-0) at Colorado (3-1), 11 a.m., FOX: Colorado got smoked at Oregon, but how will the Buffs bounce back against USC? Probably not very well. Caleb Williams should pad his Heisman campaign against a leaky Colorado defense.

Prediction: USC 55, Colorado 28

OKC Thunder thoughts: Where does SGA rank?

I’m off the Thunder beat, but I’m certainly not done writing about the Thunder.

My USA Today colleague, Jeff Zillgit, recently asked writers around the network to rank our top-30 NBA players going into this season. Here’s a sneak peak at my top-10.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished fifth in MVP voting last season, was first-team All-NBA, a first-time All-Star and a two-way superstar.

And here’s what’s scary: The guy keeps getting better and better.

