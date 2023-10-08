Mussatto: Meet the OU-Texas football fairgoers who don't go to the Red River Rivalry

DALLAS — A college football game disrupted a wool contest Saturday morning.

Only at OU-Texas.

While Alabama-Auburn, Ohio State-Michigan and Army-Navy can all lay claim to the best rivalry in college football, none come close to matching the setting of the Red River Rivalry — a football game within a fair.

Sooner and Longhorn fans laid siege to the Texas state fairgrounds by 8 a.m., scarfing corn dogs for breakfast and washing them down with beers, bloody marys and ades of various fruits.

Meanwhile, Lance Jonas, a high school agriculture teacher from New Braunfels, Texas, was waiting outside the Poultry Building for his students’ contest to end.

Not just any contest. The National Wool Judging Contest, with FFA students from Texas and surrounding states competing.

“I wish they could’ve had it any other day,” said Jonas, presumably talking about the wool contest and not OU-Texas. “Getting here was a nightmare this morning.”

It was 9:15 a.m., less than two hours before kickoff, and the wool judging was underway in a meeting hall just steps away from the 90,000-seat Cotton Bowl Stadium.

“Honestly, when we entered (the wool contest) we didn’t know it was the same day as the football game,” said Tommy Yeager, sponsoring students from Val Verde County, Texas. “It’s fun to be around it. We just hope we can beat the crowd out of here.”

That’s what Jonas hoped for, too.

Before OU’s 34-30 win against Texas, I set out to find fairgoers like Yeager and Jonas who weren’t going to the game. Who weren’t even OU or Texas fans. My question for them: Why are you here? Why on Red River Rivalry Saturday? Why not, you know, come on any of the fair’s 23 other days?

Such people exist, they had all sorts of reasons and they weren’t difficult to find. They were the ones not wearing crimson or burnt orange.

Here are their stories.

Taking in the fair ... expect for OU-Texas football

Matt Kirk has a niche fair-going tradition.

“I always come this day every year but never go to the game,” Kirk said.

Come again?

“I’m a college football fan, so I’m used to going to the games and always enjoy that energy and that atmosphere,” Kirk said. “So you can have that here, plus the fair.”

Kirk is an Arkansas fan who lives in Dallas. He likes the pageantry around a college football game, so why not pair that with smells of fried batter, candied nuts and smoked meats, sounds of vendors trying to sell anything from grills to loppers to knives to knickknacks. And the sights? There’s no better place for people watching.

OU-Texas is a sensory overload, with only Big Tex getting breathing room high over the hordes of people.

The amount of time Kirk and his friends spend at the fair depends on how the game is going.

“When we leave is based on the gap of the score,” Kirk said.

If it’s close, like it was this year, Kirk has more time to enjoy the fair because no one is leaving the game early. But during blowouts, like last year, half the stadium empties into the fair.

'Is that what it’s called?'

Carolyn Robinson, Jessica DiCharia and Molly Adams wanted to see what OU-Texas was all about.

“We live here, and so I think it’s a fun day to come even if you’re not an OU-Texas fan,” Robinson said.

“Yeah,” DiCharia added, “because I’ve never really celebrated the Red River … is that what it’s called?”

“Red River Rivalry,” the others said in unison.

Zebras are inside, outside of the Cotton Bowl

Megan Manganilla and Connie Davis looked into a pen that housed a best-in-show sheep.

The livestock barns and surrounding areas are a fascinating contrast to the Cotton Bowl — arenas of two different worlds moving at different speeds.

I walked into one barn and saw two zebras. I don’t know why zebras are at the State Fair of Texas next to goats and pigs and cows, but I didn’t ask. Because they’re zebras, of course, and I was the one encroaching upon their turf.

Anyway, Manganilla and Davis were passing time Saturday as their FFA kids competed in Project Steer, which is what OU calls its Texas game plan.

Manganilla came to a pig competition earlier in the week.

“What’s it like being here on a non-game day,” I asked.

“Amazing,” Manganilla said.

Davis wore a tattered hat with a white and green outline of Texas on it.

“I was trying to count the people that aren’t wearing either orange or red,” Davis said. “I purposefully came very neutral today.”

And that’s how you can tell the game-goers from those who have little interest in what happens between the hashes — the ones who came to eat and observe, to work or to party. To take it all in.

And to compete in a wool contest, football game be damned.

