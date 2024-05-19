Mussatto: Heartbreak as OKC Thunder season ends, but this is just the start of new era

DALLAS — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander buried his head in his jersey. Chet Holmgren clasped his hands on his head. Jalen Williams, after his desperation heave drifted wayward, bent over and rested his hands on his knees.

In an epic Game 6, the Mavericks beat the Thunder 117-116.

Dallas advanced to the Western Conference Finals. OKC was eliminated.

“It sucks losing the last game of the season,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “Coaching this team has been a pleasure. I love coaching this team. I’d love nothing more than going to practice tomorrow.”

A game filled with drama was decided by a whistle.

Gilgeous-Alexander, tremendous all night, fouled his old college buddy, P.J. Washington, on a 3-pointer with two and a half seconds left. Washington made his first two free throws, turning Dallas’ one-point deficit into a one-point win.

“I shouldn’t have fouled him,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

Miraculously, the bowed roof of American Airlines Center didn’t cave despite the deafening roar. Streamers unfurled from the rafters.

The Thunder built a 16-point halftime lead, but the Mavericks didn’t back down.

One of the most remarkable seasons in OKC history is over. Fifty-seven wins and the No. 1 seed. Season 1 of what figures to be a sustained run.

“It’s fun,” SGA said. “It’s what you live for … moments and games like tonight. It doesn’t get much better.”

