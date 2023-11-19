Mussatto: Danny Stutsman has Michael Jordan-esque 'flu game' in OU football win vs. BYU

PROVO, Utah — Michael Jordan’s “Flu Game” in the 1997 NBA Finals should’ve been called the “Food Poisoning Game,” Jordan admitted in "The Last Dance" documentary.

Jordan blamed it on bad pizza.

Danny Stutsman blamed his on bad pasta.

That’s right, 45 miles south of Salt Lake City — where Jordan played his iconic, illness-stricken game — Stutsman had a "Food Poisoning Game" of his own in OU’s 31-24 win against BYU on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Stutsman’s sack and forced fumble in the fourth quarter was one of two second-half takeaways, along with Billy Bowman’s game-flipping pick-six, the Sooner defense forced. The Sooners nabbed three turnovers on the day, all of which led to an OU touchdown.

OU outscored BYU 21-0 in points off turnovers. Those pivotal plays helped mask what was otherwise a porous defensive performance. BYU, the worst rushing offense in the Big 12, ran for 217 yards. The Cougars came into the day averaging south of 100 rushing yards per game.

OU linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) tackles BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) during the second half of the Sooners' 31-24 win Saturday.

But surrendering all of those yards is easier to stomach when you’re on the plus side of the scoreboard. Especially when it was defensive takeaways that tilted the game in OU’s favor.

Bowman’s 100-yard interception put the Sooners ahead by seven in the third quarter, when BYU could just have easily taken a touchdown lead of its own.

“You gotta create those plays,” Stutsman said. “With everything that happened with Dillon (Gabriel), the defense had to step up big.”

OU’s offense was without Gabriel, its starting quarterback, for the entire second half. He suffered an apparent head injury.

And in the hours leading up to the game, OU’s defensive ace was questionable to play. Well, questionable to everybody but him.

“I’m not gonna let some food get between us and a Big 12 championship,” Stutsman said.

The Sooners don’t control their own destiny to Arlington, but their conference title hopes might have been dead Saturday if not for Stutsman, who was hooked to an IV right up until kickoff.

OU defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (2) returns an interception for a touchdown against BYU in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

“It’s been a brutal few days,” Stutsman said.

He started to feel bad Friday morning.

“I had some pasta,” he said. “I don’t wanna say where because it’s a place I always go to. It’s a nice establishment. I just think it was uncooked or something. It got to me, man.”

Did it ever.

Stutsman, who said after the game that he hadn’t eaten in two days, tried to stomach a few spoonfuls of chicken broth and half a Hawaiian roll Friday night before the game.

“It didn’t stay down too long,” said Stutsman, adding “I looked like a zombie.”

He certainly spooked BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff. With 8:43 left in the fourth quarter, Stutsman blitzed off the edge and slammed Retzlaff from the blindside. Stutsman jarred the ball loose and teammate Jacob Lacey recovered the fumble.

Stutsman’s sack/fumble led to OU’s go-ahead touchdown.

Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (2) smiles after his interception and run back for a touchdown against BYU during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The junior linebacker had a team-high 10 tackles.

“We call him The Winter Soldier,” Bowman said. “Man, I didn't even see him in the hotel last night, this morning. I don't even know where he was. But I knew he traveled. He came out here and did his thing and led our defense, led our team.”

Stutsman was asked after the game if he’d thought about the Jordan parallel. The Sooners wear Jordan-branded gear after all.

“I feel like the flu is a little bit more serious,” Stutsman said.

He was surprised to hear Jordan, according to MJ himself, actually had food poisoning that night in Utah.

“Really?” said Stutsman. “Kudos to MJ. That is brutal, man.

“Oh my God, the flight, it was terrible. I could go on and on, but hey, we got the dub. We did what we had to do.”

