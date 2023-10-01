Mussatto: Brent Venables has rebuilt the OU football defense, but is it ready for Texas?

NORMAN — Brent Venables rocked back in his red and white Jordans and put his hands in his pockets. This was his comfort zone as he delved into the minutiae of OU’s defensive performance in a 50-20 win against Iowa State.

“Defense is chain reaction,” said Venables, as if giving a lecture at Dale Hall.

The Sooners’ defense could have set a better edge against the Cyclones, Venables explained. Too many Iowa State receivers ran open in man coverage — a result of defenders losing leverage in the break of the route. Venables went on about defending the mesh concept and attacking the right gaps.

No need to get lost in the jargon, though.

OU’s defense spoke loud and clear Saturday night in how it shored up first-half leaks to shut out the Cyclones in the second half.

On OU defenses of recent vintage, leaks turned into deluges. Not on Saturday, though. The Sooners turned the Cyclones off at the spigot.

“It probably would’ve spiraled about a year ago,” Sooner safety Billy Bowman admitted.

More: OU football report card: Dillon Gabriel, Sooners ace final test before Red River Rivalry

It could have spiraled after Iowa State, not at all a big-play offense, had five chunk plays of 20-plus yards … in the first half. The same Iowa State offense that only had 11 such plays through its first four games, ranking 121st among 133 FBS teams.

Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht tossed touchdown passes of 51 and 67 yards in the first half. Iowa State rattled off runs of 20 and 39 yards.

The gashes Iowa State inflicted on the ground were especially alarming. Iowa State entered the game with only eight runs of 10-plus yards (129th nationally). The Cyclones ripped off six of those in the first half.

This, against an OU defense that before Saturday had only allowed 10 runs of 10-plus yards all season — a mark that ranked 12th nationally.

But after the Cyclones kicked a field goal to cut the Sooners’ lead to 21-20 with 9:06 left in the second quarter, OU outscored Iowa State 29-0 the rest of the way.

OU passed its Texas tuneup, moving to 19-2 against Iowa State in the Big 12 era — an era that’s now over as OU heads to the SEC.

Iowa State had 352 yards of offense: 270 in the first half, 82 in the second half.

More: OU football vs Iowa State: 5 takeaways from Sooners' win over Cyclones in tuneup for Texas

Here’s how improved this Sooner defense is: Iowa State’s 20 points were the most OU has allowed this season. The Sooners (5-0) are allowing just 10.8 points per game.

“I’ll say this, Coach Venables is a great defensive football coach,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “A lot of respect for what he does and what they do schematically.”

Despite OU giving up its share of big plays in the first half, the Sooners’ defense started the game with a big play of its own when Bowman snagged an interception 57 seconds into the game and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown.

It was OU’s first pick-six on an opponent’s opening drive since 2005.

As for the mistakes OU’s defense made?

“It was 100% self-inflicted wounds,” Bowman said. “We gave up a couple big run plays and obviously a couple big touchdown passes.”

The Sooners came out in the second half “knowing they don’t get nothing else,” Bowman said.

And nothing else did the Cyclones get.

As Venables shifted in his sneakers and dwelled on the small things to be fixed, his words contrasted the giant steps OU’s defense has already made.

Joe Mussatto is a sports columnist for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Joe? Email him at jmussatto@oklahoman.com. Support Joe's work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com.

OU vs. Texas

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas (ABC)

More: OU football notebook: Sooners DB Justin Harrington out for season after ACL surgery

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football making giant strides under Sooners coach Brent Venables