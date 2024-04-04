MUSS BUS LEAVES TOWN: Eric Musselman leaving Arkansas for USC

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (PIG TRAIL NATION) – Arkansas head men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman is accepting the job as the head men’s basketball coach at the University of Southern California.

A source within the University of Arkansas told Hogville’s Kevin McPherson Thursday afternoon that the source was informed internally about Musselman’s departure to USC.

USC later confirmed the hire on the school’s officials athletic department site, adding that Musselman will be formally introduced at a press event Friday morning.

“My family and I couldn’t be more excited for this incredible opportunity at USC,” Musselman said in the release. “I am grateful to President Folt and Jen Cohen for the chance to lead the men’s basketball program at such a world-class university with a rich tradition of success.”

“We were determined to find the best coach to champion the development of our student-athletes and elevate our men’s basketball program,” USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen added. “His track record of building winning programs and his unwavering commitment to a culture of excellence make him the perfect fit for USC.

Reports started to surface on Tuesday that Musselman was going to Los Angeles to interview for the job sometime on Wednesday. Our PTN source confirmed the news and told us, “It is his job if he wants it.”

Musselman released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, regarding his departure from the program:

From the moment my family and I stepped into this state and onto this beautiful campus, you have welcomed us and made us feel at home. The last five years have been so special for my family and I. They have been filled with so many moments that I will remember for the rest of my life. I hope this time gave you some special moments, too. Thank you, Razorback fans. You are among the most passionate, knowledgeable and dedicated in the country. We would like to thank Hunter Yurachek, the entire athletic department, the student athletes, student body, and alumni for their unwavering support and energy. Eric Musselman, former Arkansas Razorbacks coach

This is not the first job search this off-season with Musselman’s name attached to it. When Louisville, Arizona State and SMU’s jobs became available, there was talk Musselman could be a candidate.

The Razorback head coach spent five seasons at Arkansas, leading the Hogs to back-to-back Elite Eight appearances and a Sweet Sixteen appearances in Years 2, 3 & 4.

Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek will now look to replace Musselman and find the 14th Hogs head men’s basketball coach in program history.

Yurachek released a statement of his own on X, formerly known as Twitter, account regarding Musselman’s departure:

Today Coach Eric Musselman informed me of his decision to take the head coaching position at another institution. I am appreciative of his work at the University of Arkansas, including three straight Sweet Sixteen appearances. I wish Eric, Danyelle and their family the best as they pursue their next chapter. A national search for the next leader of our men’s basketball program has begun. As our success has demonstrated throughout the history of our program, the University of Arkansas is one of the premier opportunities in college basketball. I am confident we will identify a leader for our program that will build on the rich tradition of Razorback basketball and provide a nationally competitive program for our university, our state and passionate Razorback fans everywhere. Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas athletics director.

