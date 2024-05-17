MUSKEGO - Muskego High School football Class of 2025 defensive lineman Nicholas McCullough announced his verbal commitment to Harvard University at noon Friday on his social media.

I’m incredibly happy to announce I’ll be continuing my athletic and academic career at Harvard University! ❤️❤️

100% COMMITTED❗️❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/5NBBCo3amX — Nicholas McCullough (@NickMccullough0) May 17, 2024

The six-foot-three, 250-pound Warriors defender tallied 55 total tackles (35 solo), 5.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss to earn a Classic 8 Conference first team selection last fall. He was also named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's All-Region Team in the 3-Large Division for his efforts last season.

McCullough's standout performance on the field last season came in a 37-10 WIAA Level 2 playoff win over Racine Case, in which he registered seven total tackles (five solo), two sacks and a safety. Muskego (10-2) finished second in the Classic 8 Conference, and saw its 2023 season come to an end with a Level 3 playoff loss to Franklin.

McCullough has also been productive in the classroom, reporting a 4.14 GPA and 34 ACT score.

More: Who is the Milwaukee-area high school Leafguard Athlete of the Week for May 6-11?

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Muskego 2025 recruit Nicholas McCullough commits to Harvard