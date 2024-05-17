Advertisement

Muskego 2025 recruit Nicholas McCullough commits to Harvard

zac bellman, milwaukee journal sentinel
MUSKEGO - Muskego High School football Class of 2025 defensive lineman Nicholas McCullough announced his verbal commitment to Harvard University at noon Friday on his social media.

The six-foot-three, 250-pound Warriors defender tallied 55 total tackles (35 solo), 5.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss to earn a Classic 8 Conference first team selection last fall. He was also named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's All-Region Team in the 3-Large Division for his efforts last season.

McCullough's standout performance on the field last season came in a 37-10 WIAA Level 2 playoff win over Racine Case, in which he registered seven total tackles (five solo), two sacks and a safety. Muskego (10-2) finished second in the Classic 8 Conference, and saw its 2023 season come to an end with a Level 3 playoff loss to Franklin.

McCullough has also been productive in the classroom, reporting a 4.14 GPA and 34 ACT score.

