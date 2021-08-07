Musk on Proposed Crypto Tax Provision -‘Not the Time to Pick Winners or Losers in Crypto Technology’

Dale Hurst
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has weighed in on the discussion surrounding a proposed crypto tax provision. The provision, part of the infrastructure bill, will go to a vote on August 7. Meanwhile, United States senators Patrick Toomey, Ron Wyden, and Cynthia Lummis have suggested an amendment to that provision, working in favor of Proof of Work miners.

Musk replied to a ten-part Twitter thread started by Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong late on August 4. Highly critical of the proposed crypto tax rule, Armstrong’s thread began:

“If you’ve been following threads on the Infrastructure bill, you know that there is a hastily conceived provision related to digital assets.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

Recommended Stories

  • CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated

    CNN has fired three employees who violated company policy by coming to work unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. CNN chief Jeff Zucker told staff members of the firing in a memo sent Thursday that reminded them that vaccines were mandatory if they report to the office or out in the field where they come into contact with other employees. “Let me be clear — we have a zero tolerance policy on this,” wrote Zucker, chairman of news and sports for WarnerMedia.

  • Tesla’s Musk Urges Lawmakers Weighing Infrastructure Bill’s Tax Provision Not to Pick Crypto ‘Winners or Losers’

    The car company's CEO responded via Twitter to a thread by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, who has been critical of the tax provision and a late amendment to it.

  • House committee turns key Trump DOJ official questioning over to Jan. 6 panel, sidelining GOP

    The House Oversight Committee canceled scheduled questioning of two key Justice Department officials about former President Donald Trump’s final days in office, sending them to the Democratic-controlled select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

  • Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says proposed crypto tax rules 'make no sense' and will push innovation out of the US

    "This makes no sense," Armstrong said. "This provision could have a profound negative impact on crypto in the US and unintentionally push more innovation offshore."

  • Meghan McCain makes low-key exit from 'The View'

    Meghan McCain made a low-key departure from “The View” after four years on Friday, joking that she wanted to apologize to show producer Brian Teta “for making his blood pressure rise as much as I did.” McCain was hired to offer the conservative viewpoint on a talk show where she was outnumbered politically, a role she took to with gusto. McCain said at one point that “I feel like I died and this is a memorial.”

  • Opinion: Remind me, why do we need the filibuster?

    I used to argue that the filibuster was a valuable defense against tyranny by the majority. Now I see it distorting what Congress produces and shifting power to the White House.

  • Illinois sees record pot sales, with boost from Lollapalooza

    Illinois dispensaries sold a record $127.8 million in recreational marijuana in July, with a big boost coming from out-of-state fans who converged on Chicago for the Lollapalazoo music festival. The month's sales were 10% higher than May's record of $116.4 million, which were slightly higher than June's $115.6 million, according to a monthly report by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. Business boomed at Chicago-area cannabis dispensaries during the four-day Lollapalooza festival, which ended Sunday and which returned after last year's event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The US Senate Goes to War Over Crypto Taxation

    With two competing amendments and pressure from the White House and Treasury, crypto taxation is suddenly the crux of the massive infrastructure bill.

  • CNN fires three employees for returning to work unvaccinated

    CNN has fired three employees who returned to work unvaccinated and violated company policy for the COVID-19 virus.

  • Texas governor orders new try at passing GOP voting laws

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered the Legislature to reconvene for a third time to try to pass a Republican-backed voting restrictions bill that Democratic members blocked by leaving the state nearly a month ago. The announcement, which had been expected, puts new pressure on the more than 50 Democratic lawmakers who left Texas for Washington, D.C., on July 12 and have remained there since.

  • CNN fires three staffers for working at its New York headquarters without a COVID-19 vaccination

    CNN President Jeff Zucker said the company may require employees to show proof of vaccination.

  • What’s next for Texas House Democrats who broke quorum as new special session looms?

    “I’m so inspired by the voice that these Texans have brought here to Washington.”

  • Sen. Portman Announces Support for Narrowed Crypto Tax Rule

    Sen. Rob Portman is believed to have authored the original crypto tax reporting provision with support from the Biden administration.

  • 3 US Senators are proposing amendments the infrastructure bill that would put some of the cryptocurrency market out of its reach

    Sens. Ron Wyden, Patrick J. Toomey, and Cynthia Lummis filed an amendment to exclude crypto miners and software developers from tax reporting requirements in the bill.

  • Biden nudges Senate over 'historic' $1T infrastructure bill

    Despite a rocky week of fits and starts, President Joe Biden on Friday praised the Senate for edging the bipartisan infrastructure plan closer to passage, ahead of a key vote on the $1 trillion package. As Biden spoke from the White House, he compared the “historic investment” to building the transcontinental railroad or the interstate highway system — lofty themes he has touched on before as he nudges Congress along. The president’s note of encouragement offers a reset for lawmakers after frustrations mounted and tempers flared overnight as the Senate stalled out, unable to expedite the package to completion.

  • The eviction moratorium was the first test for the Squad — and they aced it

    After being maligned for months, Democratic progressives like Cori Bush and AOC have proven they’re a force to be reckoned with

  • Senate cuts off infrastructure debate, readies for final vote

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) filed cloture on the Senate's $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday night, setting it up for a final vote in his chamber as early as Saturday.Why it matters: The bill's expected passage will be a major victory for Congress and the Biden administration, especially given the current level of polarization in Congress.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: Senate leaders in both parti

  • Senators Propose Crypto Tax Exemptions Amendment for $1T Infrastructure Bill

    Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) are proposing an amendment to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that will exempt bitcoin miners and other validators from the crypto tax reporting provision. Kristin Smith, the executive director of the Blockchain Association, discusses the specifics and potential impact of this amendment and what it means for industries outside the crypto world.

  • What to Know About Two New Amendments to US Infrastructure Bill

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has reportedly been lobbying against cryptocurrency legislation proposed by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and other senators. Meanwhile, the White House is supporting a competing amendment that excludes proof-of-work miners from the reporting provision. In the run-up to a critical procedural vote scheduled for Saturday, "The Hash" panel discusses the latest divide among some U.S. lawmakers that could affect future crypto legislation.

  • Virginia House passes budget, Senate changes its version

    The Virginia House of Delegates passed legislation to revise the state budget and to allocate $4.3 billion worth of federal COVID-19 relief funds on Wednesday and the Senate made some changes to their own version of the bill.