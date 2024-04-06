Musil leads Greenville Lady Lions at district golf tournament

Apr. 5—POTTSBORO — Caitlyn Musil shot 18-hole rounds of 105 and 98 to lead the Greenville Lady Lions with her total of 203 at the District 13-5A golf tournament.

Teammate Caroline Bowers was next (110-114-224) followed by Wren Davenport (146-143-289).

Charlize Yang led the district medalists with a 172 total at Tanglewood Resort. Mai Meno was second with a 177.

Lucas Lovejoy won the girls team title with a 681 total. McKinney North also qualified for region after finishing second at 799 and Lovejoy's B team was third with an 813.

The top teams and medalists advanced to the Region II-5A tournament on April 17-18 at the Rockwall Golf & Athletic Club. The boys tournament is on April 15-16.