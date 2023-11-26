Musical artists who delivered wrestlers’ entrance themes
Let the music do the walking
WWE and other wrestling companies have their talents enter the ring to themes and songs. Some are produced by companies but others are from well-known artists.
"Real American," Rick Derringer
Wrestler: Hulk Hogan
"Voices," Rev Theory
Wrestler: Randy Orton
"Cult of Personality," Living Colour
Wrestler: CM Punk
"King of Kings," Motorhead
Wrestler: Triple H
"American Badass," Kid Rock
Wrestler: The Undertaker
"The Game," Motorhead
Wrestler: Triple H
"Metallingus," Alter Bridge
Wrestler: Edge
"Seek and Destroy," Metallica
Wrestler: Sting
"Enter Sandman," Metallica
Wrestler: The Sandman
"I Walk Alone," Saliva
Wrestler: Bautista
"Glass Shatters," DIsturbed
Wrestler: Stone Cold Steve Austin
"Time To Rock & Roll," L'il Kim
Wrestler: Trish Stratus
"Pomp & Circumstance," Edward Elgar
Wrestler: Miss Elizabeth
"Glamazon," Jim Johnston
Wrestler: Beth Phoenix
"Legs," Cover of ZZ Top song
Wrestler: Stacy Keibler
"Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," Cyndi Lauper
Wrestlers: Wendy Richter and Cyndi Lauper
"Lovefurypassionenergy," Boy Hits Car
Wrestler: Lita
"Wildcat," Jim Johnston
Wrestler: Sable