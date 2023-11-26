Musical artists who delivered wrestlers’ entrance themes

Let the music do the walking

WWE and other wrestling companies have their talents enter the ring to themes and songs. Some are produced by companies but others are from well-known artists.

"Real American," Rick Derringer

Wrestler: Hulk Hogan

"Voices," Rev Theory

Wrestler: Randy Orton

"Cult of Personality," Living Colour

Wrestler: CM Punk

"King of Kings," Motorhead

Wrestler: Triple H

"American Badass," Kid Rock

Wrestler: The Undertaker

"The Game," Motorhead

Wrestler: Triple H

"Metallingus," Alter Bridge

Wrestler: Edge

"Seek and Destroy," Metallica

Wrestler: Sting

"Enter Sandman," Metallica

Wrestler: The Sandman

"I Walk Alone," Saliva

Wrestler: Bautista

"Glass Shatters," DIsturbed

Wrestler: Stone Cold Steve Austin

"Time To Rock & Roll," L'il Kim

Wrestler: Trish Stratus

"Pomp & Circumstance," Edward Elgar

Wrestler: Miss Elizabeth

"Glamazon," Jim Johnston

Wrestler: Beth Phoenix

"Legs," Cover of ZZ Top song

Wrestler: Stacy Keibler

"Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," Cyndi Lauper

Wrestlers: Wendy Richter and Cyndi Lauper

"Lovefurypassionenergy," Boy Hits Car

Wrestler: Lita

"Wildcat," Jim Johnston

Wrestler: Sable

