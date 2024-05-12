‘Music and Miles’ half marathon takes runners through the Tweetsie Trail

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)—The Goose Chase hosted its fourth annual ‘Music and Miles’ half marathon on Saturday at Covered Bridge Park in Elizabethton.

Runners gathered at Covered Bridge Park to embark on the 13.1-mile ‘Music and Miles’ half marathon. The run took participants across downtown Elizabethton and through the Tweetsie Trail before returning to the park. Runners ran to the sound of live music.

The race welcomed runners aged 1 to over 70, as well as solo runners and relay teams.

“Well, the people, the town of Elizabethton, are amazing to work with,” said Karen Hubbs, Race Director and Owner of the Goose Chase. “We love the Covered Bridge Park here in Elizabethton. It’s awesome. And then just see the beauty of Elizabethton and the Tweetsie Trail and it’s just a great, great area to have a race.”

Top runners were awarded trophies, and all participants who completed the race received a medal. There was also a costume contest.

The Goose Chase hosts two other half marathons, ‘The Bluegrass Half Marathon’ and the ‘Haunted Half.’ To learn more, visit The Goose Chase website.

Publix powers the ‘Music and Mile’ half marathon.

