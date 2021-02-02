Music executive Scott Borchetta's lifelong passion for racing fuels desire to start new team

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chase Wilhelm
Updated ·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For Big Machine Label Group president and CEO Scott Borchetta, racing at a younger age, Super Truck titles and influence from championship-winning crew chief Ray Evernham were just few pit stops en route to NASCAR ownership.

It was announced in January that Borchetta’s Big Machine Records company would start its own NASCAR Xfinity Series team for the 2021 season. The team will be called the Big Machine Racing Team with Jade Buford behind the wheel of the new No. 48 Chevrolet.

But it’s what happened years before that sculpted Borchetta’s desire to take on this new endeavor.

Borchetta attended his first major league race in 1970 when IndyCar made its inaugural appearance at Ontario Motor Speedway for the California 500. While playing for several different rock bands, the Burbank, California, native also raced motocross and quarter-midget events in Southern California.

RELATED: Big Machine Records starts new Xfinity team

In 1978, when Borchetta was 16, his father moved the family to Nashville to begin his own independent record promotion company after years of working for Los Angeles-based labels. Although he took a hiatus from racing, Borchetta returned to run legends cars in 1995 when country music duo Brooks & Dunn began the Summer Legends Shootout Series at what was then the Nashville Motor Speedway. From there, Borchetta moved up to the NASCAR SuperTrucks Series in 1999, rattling off three consecutive SuperTrucks championships from 2003-05.

“It‘s always been part of my DNA,” Borchetta told NASCAR.com. “It‘s always been part of my culture. To me, the music business and racing business are very similar. It‘s like, give me that open lane and I‘ll find a way to beat you. There‘s a lot of similarities because it‘s about talent and providing that talent with the best possible opportunity to do their best work. There are a lot of parallels for me.”

Borchetta‘s most recent racing journey involves Evernham, former crew chief for NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon. Evernham noticed how talented Borchetta was in a race car during an episode of his television show “AmeriCarna” in 2014 while taking Marty Robbins‘ 1964 Belvedere for a spin.

Evernham later invited him for a track day on dirt, which Borchetta had never raced on before. Once again, Evernham was impressed with Borchetta‘s car control, inviting him to race 1972 Corvettes in the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association, an opportunity he finally took after careful consideration.

“My hero wants me to come race with him, are you out of your mind?” Borchetta said. “When I got home, I talked to my wife Sandy and she said how can you not do this? This guy has been one of your idols, now he‘s become a friend. Go do this.”

RELATED: Changes to know for the 2021 season

As he takes on what is sure to be one of his most difficult tasks to date with an ownership role, Borchetta refers back to the leadership of Evernham, which helped shape the mold for how he envisions his team.

“I always joke with my team … read the rulebook and then read it again,” Borchetta said. “It‘s telling you how to win. So many people look at it and say, OK well, it‘s telling me how to lose. No, it‘s telling you how to win. It‘s showing you where the line is. And then there‘s the unwritten (rules), now go write the unwritten. Ray wrote the unwritten. The way that he led that team and the way that he and Jeff took the sport by storm. He was going to win, he was going to find new ways to win.”

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 10: Jade Buford, driver of the #07 Big Machine Distillery Chevrolet, drives in the rain during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 10, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) | Getty Images
CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 10: Jade Buford, driver of the #07 Big Machine Distillery Chevrolet, drives in the rain during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 10, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Aside from his own driving, Borchetta now shifts his focus to providing the tools necessary for Buford to succeed. In 2020, the 32-year-old ran four Xfinity Series road-course races with backing from Big Machine Distillery and Big Machine Hand Sanitizer. Buford‘s best finish was eighth at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Not approved for the Daytona oval, the 32-year-old Brentwood, Tennessee, native will make his first full-time start in the second race of the season at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course. While Borchetta could have picked up an 18-year-old driver, which is the normal trend for owners these days, what did he see in an older driver like Buford?

Overall, Borchetta thinks Buford has “got the goods.”

“(Buford) lives to race, races to live,” Borchetta said. “He‘s so technical about his approach and has this extraordinary humbling confidence. And it‘s like, you know what, this guy deserves a shot. He‘s not the youngest guy on the grid, but I think he‘s going to show everybody … I mean it‘s going to take a minute and I don‘t have any false expectations. We have a lot to learn and build the team out.”

RELATED: Changes to know for the 2021 season

What stuck out to Borchetta the most was a track day at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, which serves as a new stop for the NASCAR circuit in 2021. Buford took Borchetta for a ride-along where he taught his future car owner how to improve his lap times around the road course. That lesson resulted in Borchetta decreasing his lap time by roughly a second. That was when Borchetta knew he found his future driver.

“If you are going to understand how to verbalize how to go faster, that means you have a very deep understanding of how to go faster,” Borchetta said. “Anytime you can verbalize and teach somebody, your brain is working in a different way.”

Borchetta’s decision was reaffirmed when Buford made his first laps on an oval in a Mike Skinner-owned race car recently, where Buford out-qualified Skinner.

“Skinner called me up and said, ‘your guy‘s got talent,‘ ” Borchetta said. “Some guy like Skinner … he‘s not going to say that. He doesn‘t care. That‘s a hard-nosed racer for life. If he (Jade) wasn‘t any good, he (Skinner) would have said he‘s not any good or he wouldn‘t have said anything.”

Buford was one of the reasons why Borchetta felt the 2021 season was the perfect time to start his journey as a NASCAR team owner, taking over Ryan Sieg‘s second Xfinity Series team. The No. 48 Big Machine Racing squad will also be led by former NASCAR Cup Series crew chief Patrick Donahue.

“A lot of great things came together,” Borchetta said. “Last year with Jade and the road races we did, I learned a lot more about the inside of running that series. What it takes to do it, what it takes to do it right.”

Borchetta credits his efforts of gaining respect from those in the NASCAR garage, which includes Evernham and NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton, for being provided this ownership opportunity today. Not only does he have eyes on making his team a threat on the race track, but he also sees new opportunities with his record label and vodka brands in the sport like his entitlement sponsorship of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 2017.

“It‘s just nice to be recognized by the best of the best of having some talent,” Borchetta said. “I think that‘s very satisfying for me because I always want to improve. Every time I get in the car, it‘s about getting better. I take it very seriously. I love doing it so much. … I certainly had the desire to do it (at a younger age) but didn‘t have the means to do it. I think that‘s part of why I love to help young drivers.

“We‘re only starting at zero because it‘s a new team, but we‘re bringing decades worth of experience to starting this team. … I‘m very blessed to be able to help other race drivers in a sport that I love so much.”

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Klay Thompson Fires Back at Glen Davis Over 'Karma' Comment: 'Can't Wait Til I See You on the Court'

    "I can't wait til I see you on the court next year I'm calling iso every time. Prolly get 40 in a qtr with big fella chasing me," Klay wrote to Davis.

  • NFL rumors: Texans' asking price for a Deshaun Watson trade revealed

    The Texans' asking price for a potential trade involving star quarterback Deshaun Watson has been revealed. Should the Patriots pay this steep price?

  • LeBron James: Husband of ejected fan has ‘been a hater’

    LeBron James and Chris Carlos, the husband of Juliana Carlos aka Courtside Karen, have a history of courtside trash talk.

  • HS coach: Tennessee pulls scholarship offer to 4-star TE commit a day before National Signing Day

    Roc Taylor had been committed to Tennessee since April and is ranked as the No. 12 TE in the country. But new coach Josh Heupel apparently doesn't want him.

  • Broncos waive five players

    It will be a bit before newly hired Broncos General Manager George Paton can really put his stamp on the team’s roster, but he began the process on Tuesday. The Broncos announced that wide receiver Fred Brown, defensive end Joel Heath, safety Alijah Holder, tight end Jordan Leggett, and tackle Darrin Paulo were all waived [more]

  • Bengals could be winners of Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff deal via trade on draft day

    The Cincinnati Bengals could benefit from the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade.

  • 4 players the Cowboys could trade or release this offseason

    The Cowboys may be in need of additional cap space, but they may also just be prudent in certain roster decisions separate from money needs.

  • Tom Brady shares a heartfelt message for Bill Belichick before Super Bowl

    Tom Brady reflected upon his relationship with Bill Belichick.

  • Rob Gronkowski tells wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach

    Rob Gronkowski tells a wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach Anthony Piroli during offseason workouts in 2020.

  • Troy Aikman, Mike Silver at odds over Jared Goff criticism

    I love a good media squabble. Especially when I’m not involved in it. I’ll now try to address the latest one without landing in the crossfire. It comes from Mike Silver of NFL Network and Troy Aikman of FOX. It was sparked by the Jared Goff trade from L.A. to Detroit. In Silver’s Sunday item [more]

  • Steelers insider: Big Ben’s return to Pittsburgh ‘might not work out’

    The Athletic's Ed Bouchette said on The Fan he's been told Big Ben coming back to the Steelers still might not work out.

  • Ex-teammate says Aaron Rodgers is 'hellbent on some revenge' against Packers, wants new deal

    Aaron Rodgers desperately wants the Packers to go all-in so the team can win another Super Bowl.

  • Nets edge Clippers 124-120 behind Kyrie Irving's 39-point performance

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 39 points, including eight straight in the fourth-quarter run that sent Brooklyn into the lead for good, and the Nets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-120 on Tuesday night.

  • Report: J.J. Redick wants Pelicans to trade him, Knicks on list

    Trade requests are far more common than many realize.

  • Tom Brady Gets Hit With Question About Donald Trump And Racism

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked to reporters on Zoom before the Super Bowl.

  • Golf's governing bodies take steps to tackle game's distance problem

    Golf’s leading authorities signalled their intention to rescue the future of the sport from the big hitters on Tuesday by unveiling proposals to rein in the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy. The game’s two governing bodies, the R&A and the US Golf Association, have paved the way for restrictions on equipment including limits on the length of drivers and the introduction of a standardised, tournament ball on the tours. Golf's growing distance problem is causing great courses to be ruined The move is likely to leave DeChambeau’s plan to employ a 48-inch driver to overpower Augusta National at the Masters in April in tatters. It was the landmark day for which the purists – including the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods – had been waiting since the powers that be signalled last February that, with the “Distance Insights” project, they were ready at last to tackle the professional game’s length issue that their joint studies indicated was “critical to the future of the game”. The pandemic pressed pause on the progress, but it has resumed and has at last reached what is labelled the “solution phase”. With Martin Slumbers, the R&A chief executive, confirming to Telegraph Sport on Tuesday that a radical overhaul of the professional game was all but inevitable – “it is highly unlikely that we will end up doing nothing” – it will now start collecting feedback regarding the potential use of a local rule that specifies the use of clubs and balls intended to result in shorter hitting distances. In the short term, comments have been sought on the proposal to introduce a local rule reducing the maximum non-putter club length from 48in to 46in. The deadline for this is March 4 and, as it is expected to go through, it will allow Augusta and every other tournament organiser to put a brake on the long hitters. Slumbers denied it was “individual specific”, but accepted that the big hitters out there could be “personalised in this”. Yet the big battle will surely come in the attempts of the R&A and USGA to persuade the equipment makers to review the overall conformance specifications for clubs and balls, including specifications that directly affect hitting distances. This means the ruling bodies want to research topics such as the limitation of ball efficiency, ball sizes and weights, making drivers smaller in volume and shorter, and reducing the spring-like effect in faces and moment of inertia in club heads. They have chosen to go down the “local rule” to ensure that golf continues to have one set of rules to which professionals and amateurs of all grades will adhere. “Local rules” are not part of the official rule book, but are a modification or addition of a rule that any tournament committee can adopt for a particular competition. The rules would, in fact, be different in practice and it would ultimately mean that, while the weekend hacker would still be able to use the best technology can offer – there is no appetite to alter things significantly at recreational level – the pros will face game-changing restrictions. Slumbers, though, does not see it that way. “The local rule could be applied on a much wider scale than the pro game, or the elite amateur game,” he said. “I think it’s misleading to say it is just about elite golf.” No doubt the lawyers will become, and are already involved, with the equipment makers desperate to protect their billion-dollar industry, but the hope is that agreement can be reached following the conclusion of the feedback stage in November. “This is a serious problem and this is the time for serious thinking and I am confident the game and its many facets can come together to do what is right for our sport,” Slumbers said. It is a complex subject, but Slumbers pointed out that, while they intend the conversations to be as in-depth as they are responsible, they should not drag on. The likes of DeChambeau are already threatening the 400-yard mark and there is an urgency to curtail the bombers to ensure great courses do not become obsolete and that the game does not become too one-dimensional. “There is the balance of skill and technology that we are trying to find because the game is in danger of losing that balance,” Slumbers said. “After the lockdown, the different tours, governing bodies, golf federations, golf unions and bodies such as Augusta and the PGA of America came together to ensure the sport could get back and running as effectively as possible. That gives me confidence in this regard.” Mike Davis, Slumbers’s counterpart at the USGA, added: “This is about long term, for the whole of the game. Golfers need to understand that this every-generation-hits-the- ball-farther is affecting the game negatively. The cost of this is being born by all golfers. We’re just trying to fit the game of golf back on golf courses.” ‘Local rule’ route is the perfect plan to thwart big hitters and manufacturers The R&A and United States Golf Association are far from stupid and are acutely aware that they will have a fight on their hands with the equipment makers with their proposals to reduce the hitting distances in the professional game. Yet if they were expecting this essentially to be a battle with the bombers on Tour, then Webb Simpson highlighted that even the plotters could be in opposition. Simpson, the world No 9, is one of the shorter hitters in the elite, standing at 114th in the PGA Tour’s driving distance stats, having failed to finish in the top 100 in the past six seasons. If the power of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy was suddenly curtailed, it would surely have to be good for Simpson’s chances of adding to the one major on his resume.

  • Devin White makes a remark that could raise eyebrows in the league office

    Nearly a decade after the Saints’ bounty scandal gave the NFL an opportunity to show that player health and safety has become a major priority (as long as the full extent of the cultural realities of bounties throughout the league was never fully explored), a much less problematic version of the controversy accidentally emerged on [more]

  • Le’Veon Bell’s eye-opening explanation of why he picked Chiefs over the Dolphins

    After forcing his way out of New York back in October, star running back Le’Veon Bell had three potential destinations: the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

  • Latest on free agent Trevor Bauer: Dodgers star trying to recruit Cy Young winner to Los Angeles

    The Mets have interest in free agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. Here's the latest...

  • Mets' Francisco Lindor ranked fourth-best shortstop in the game by MLB Network

    The 27-year-old may have had a down year in 2020 compared to his own superb standards, but it was still a very solid year. The four-time All-Star slashed .258/.335/.415 with eight home runs, 27 RBI and 30 runs scored in 60 games.