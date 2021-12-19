Music City Bowl preview: Purdue’s rushing leaders

Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten).

The contest will take place Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.

Inside Jeff Brohm’s offense

Ahead of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Vols Wire looks at Purdue’s statistical leaders for the 2021 regular season.

The Boilermakers’ leaders for rushing yards are listed below.

King Doerue, 488 yards

Purdue running back King Doerue (22) runs the ball against Indiana defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald (31) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Syndication: Journal-Courier

Zander Horvath, 262 yards

Purdue Boilermakers running back Zander Horvath (40) evades Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Marcus Williamson (5) and Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) during the third quarter of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Dylan Downing, 178 yards

Purdue running back Dylan Downing (38) runs the ball into the end zone to score during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Syndication: Journal-Courier

Jackson Anthrop, 81 yards

Purdue wide receiver Jackson Anthrop (33) runs the ball during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Syndication: Journal-Courier

David Bell, 39 yards

Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) runs the ball as he is tackled by Indiana defensive back Jaylin Williams (23) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Syndication: Journal-Courier

