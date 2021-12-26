Music City Bowl preview: Purdue’s leaders for sacks

Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten).

The contest will take place Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.

Inside Jeff Brohm’s offense

Ahead of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Vols Wire looks at Purdue’s statistical leaders for the 2021 regular season.

The Boilermakers’ leaders for sacks are listed below.

Kydran Jenkins, 5 sacks

Oct 16, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) and Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Kydran Jenkins (44) in action at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

George Karlaftis, 4.5 sacks

Indiana offensive lineman Luke Haggard (70) blocks Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Syndication: Journal-Courier

DaMarcus Mitchell, 3.5 sacks

Purdue defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell (15) tackles Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Syndication: Journal-Courier

Branson Deen, 3 sacks

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) gets tackled by Purdue defensive tackle Branson Deen (58) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Syndication: HawkCentral

Jack Sullivan, 2 sacks

Nov 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Andrew Marty (7) throws against Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Jack Sullivan (99) during the first quarter at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

