Music City Bowl preview: Purdue’s leaders for sacks
Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten).
The contest will take place Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.
Ahead of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Vols Wire looks at Purdue’s statistical leaders for the 2021 regular season.
The Boilermakers’ leaders for sacks are listed below.
Kydran Jenkins, 5 sacks
Oct 16, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) and Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Kydran Jenkins (44) in action at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
George Karlaftis, 4.5 sacks
Indiana offensive lineman Luke Haggard (70) blocks Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Syndication: Journal-Courier
DaMarcus Mitchell, 3.5 sacks
Purdue defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell (15) tackles Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Syndication: Journal-Courier
Branson Deen, 3 sacks
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) gets tackled by Purdue defensive tackle Branson Deen (58) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Syndication: HawkCentral
Jack Sullivan, 2 sacks
Nov 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Andrew Marty (7) throws against Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Jack Sullivan (99) during the first quarter at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
