Music City Bowl preview: Purdue’s leaders for tackles

Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten).

The contest will take place Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.

Inside Jeff Brohm’s offense

Ahead of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Vols Wire looks at Purdue’s statistical leaders for the 2021 regular season.

The Boilermakers’ leaders for tackles are listed below.

Jaylan Alexander, 94 tackles

Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander (36) tackles Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot (86) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Syndication: Journal-Courier

Marvin Grant, 69 tackles

LINCOLN, NE – OCTOBER 30: Quarterback Adrian Martinez #2 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers runs against safety Marvin Grant #4 of the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half at Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Cam Allen, 56 tackles

Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) grabs the face mask of Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kieren Douglas, 53 tackles

Purdue linebacker Kieren Douglas (43) tackles Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree (25) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. Syndication: Journal-Courier

Jalen Graham, 52 tackles

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 13: Garrett Wilson #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball as he is tackled by Jalen Graham #6 of the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half of a game at Ohio Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

