Music City Bowl preview: Purdue’s receiving leaders

Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten).

The contest will take place Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.

Inside Jeff Brohm’s offense

Ahead of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Vols Wire looks at Purdue’s statistical leaders for the 2021 regular season.

The Boilermakers’ leaders for receiving yards are listed below.

David Bell, 1,286 yards

Sep 11, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver David Bell (3) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Connecticut Huskies in the first half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Milton Wright, 732 yards

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 20: Milton Wright #0 of the Purdue Boilermakers makes a catch for a 50 yard gain against the Northwestern Wildcats at Wrigley Field on November 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Purdue defeated Northwestern 32-14. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Jackson Anthrop, 496 yards

Purdue wide receiver Jackson Anthrop (33) runs the ball during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Syndication: Journal-Courier

Payne Durham, 382 yards

Nov 13, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Purdue Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham (87) makes the catch during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

TJ Sheffield, 264 yards

Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) catches the ball in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

