Music City Bowl: Officials for Tennessee-Purdue

Tennessee (7-6, 4-4 SEC) lost to Purdue (9-4, 6-3 Big Ten), 48-45 in overtime, Thursday in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

Below is a look at game officials for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

Referee: Jerry Magallanes

Umpire: Don Kahler

Linesman: Kip Johnson

Line Judge: Tom Laverty

Back Judge: Rob Lucklan

Field Judge: George Liotus

Side Judge: Brian Perry

Center Judge: Allen Andrick

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)

Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)

Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)

Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)

Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)

Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)

Oct. 16 Ole Miss (L, 31-26)

Oct. 23 at Alabama (L, 52-24)

Nov. 6 at Kentucky (W, 45-42)

Nov. 13 Georgia (L, 41-17)

Nov. 20 South Alabama (W, 60-14)

Nov. 27 Vanderbilt (W, 45-21)

Dec. 30 Purdue (L, 48-45 OT)

