Music City Bowl: Officials for Tennessee-Purdue

Tennessee (7-6, 4-4 SEC) lost to Purdue (9-4, 6-3 Big Ten), 48-45 in overtime, Thursday in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

Below is a look at game officials for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

  • Referee: Jerry Magallanes

  • Umpire: Don Kahler

  • Linesman: Kip Johnson

  • Line Judge: Tom Laverty

  • Back Judge: Rob Lucklan

  • Field Judge: George Liotus

  • Side Judge: Brian Perry

  • Center Judge: Allen Andrick

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

  • Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)

  • Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)

  • Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)

  • Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)

  • Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)

  • Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)

  • Oct. 16 Ole Miss (L, 31-26)

  • Oct. 23 at Alabama (L, 52-24)

  • Nov. 6 at Kentucky (W, 45-42)

  • Nov. 13 Georgia (L, 41-17)

  • Nov. 20 South Alabama (W, 60-14)

  • Nov. 27 Vanderbilt (W, 45-21)

  • Dec. 30 Purdue (L, 48-45 OT)

