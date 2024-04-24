Musiala v Bellingham: 'We have been dreaming of such games'

Bayern's Jamal Musiala in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich at Signal Iduna Park. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala is anticipating a first-ever Champions League duel with Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid in their upcoming semi-final tie.

"Jude and I have always been dreaming of playing in such games since we were kids. I am really looking forward to the two matches," Musiala told Wednesday's edition of Spanish sports paper Marca.

Bayern host record winners Real on Tuesday, with the return leg in Spain on May 8.

Musiala, 21, grew up in England and played together with the 20-year-old Bellingham in national youth teams before deciding in favour of his birth country of Germany for the senior team career.

The two are considered among the best players of their generation.

They have faced each other in the Bundesliga when Bellingham played at Borussia Dortmund, before leaving for Real where he has become an instant top attraction in his first season.

Musiala is not surprised how well Bellingham is doing at the Spanish league leaders, saying: "Jude always had a great mentality as a player. He is very confident and doesn't shy away from big challenges."

The two could possibly also face each other at this summer's European championships, with Musiala saying that resurgent Germany "can dream big" at the home tournament, while also admitting that others have played better and more consistent over the years.

"France are probably always favourites. Then you have England, with a lot of players at the highest level, you have Spain. It will be interesting because there are also always one or two teams that surprise," Musiala said.