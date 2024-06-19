Musiala magic sees Germany already equal their group stage record🔥

Germany have started EURO 2024 on fire, following up their 5-1 demolition of Scotland with a 1-0 half-time lead against Hungary.

Jamal Musiala has scored in both and helped his side already equal their best-ever goals record at the European Championship group stages.

Both a three-time winner and three-time runner-up, Germany have been the standard bearer for much of the competition’s history but not until EURO 2020 had they scored six goals during the groups surprisingly.

That record has now been equalled and one would suspect it will be topped very shortly.

6 – With 6 goals, Germany have already equalled their highest-scoring EURO group stage in tournament history, level with EURO 2020 (6 in 3 games). Offense. #GERHUN #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/LyUe7V04Dw — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 19, 2024

Unlike three years ago, Germany will be hoping their goalscoring exploits takes them further than the round of 16.