Musiala aware of new Germany role: 'No longer a normal young player'

Germany's Jamal Musiala in action during the International Firendly soccer match between Germany and Ukraine at the the Max Morlock Stadium. Christian Charisius/dpa

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala is proud of his quick development at the Germany national team ahead of the Euro 2024 on home soil.

At just 21, Musiala is set to play his third tournament as an international player.

In his debut at the last Euros in 2021 he had just come of age and was a trainee in the national team.

Now he's a key part of coach Julian Nagelsmann preferred line-up and is set to start the opening match against Scotland on Friday.

"I'm no longer the normal young player," he told dpa.

"A lot has happened in those three years," Musiala said. "I didn't get many minutes at the Euros in 2021. But just being there was a great honour.

"I'm playing a lot more now. I'm a regular now. I think I've already taken a lot of big steps forward and improved my whole game," he said.

At his first World Cup in 2022, Musiala played all group stage matches in Qatar from the start under then coach Hansi Flick. He was an important asset despite the early exit, but didn't score a goal.

In 29 games for Germany, he has scored only twice, but that's a stat he hopes to improve during the home Euros this summer.

"I have more responsibility now, which is what I wanted. That was my goal. That also means a bit more pressure. But that comes with being the player I want to be," he said.