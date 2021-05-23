Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah guide Bangladesh to 257-6 in Covid-hit ODI

Bangladesh's Mahmudullah Riyad (L) and Mushfiqur Rahim fist bump during the first one-day international cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Dhaka

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad put on a century stand to help Bangladesh post 257-6 against Sri Lanka after a coronavirus scare in the opening one-day international on Sunday.

Bangladesh were in trouble at 99-4 despite skipper Tamim Iqbal's 52 after they elected to bat in the first of the three matches in Dhaka.

Mushfiqur, who scored 84, and Mahmudullah, who made 54, then put on a key stand of 109 to thwart the Sri Lankan bowling with some attacking batting.

The ODI started on time after the news of three Sri Lankan team members -- fast bowler Isuru Udana, all-rounder Shiran Fernando and bowling coach Chaminda Vaas -- testing positive for Covid-19 cast a shadow over the game.

Udana and Vaas returned a negative result in a second test following initial positive results, but Fernando tested positive again and was put in isolation immediately.

Sri Lanka got off to a positive start once quick bowler Dushmantha Chameera dismissed opener Liton Das for nought in the second over but Tamim steadied the innings with his 51st ODI fifty.

Dhananjaya de Silva struck twice in one over to send back Tamim, and Mohammad Mithun for nought, in the 23rd over.

Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah put the innings back on track at 208-5.

Mushfiqur's 87-ball innings ended when he was caught by Udana at short third man off Lakshan Sandakan after attempting a reverse sweep.

Mahmudullah was bowled by de Silva after completing his fifty.

Number seven Afif Hossain's 22-ball 27 helped Bangladesh go past the 250-run mark.

De Silva returned impressive figures of 3-45 for Sri Lanka.

str/sa/fk/axn