Muscogee roller derby league announces second home game of the season

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Roller Girls are gearing up for their second home game of the season against Mobile Bay Roller Derby.

The event takes place at the Harris County Community Center on Saturday, May 18. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the game begins at 5 p.m.

There will be two tiers of tickets available: general admission and VIP. Pre-sale general admission tickets are $10 or $15 at the door. Pre-sale VIP tickets are $15 and $20 at the door. Kids under five-years-old get free admission.

VIP tickets allow patrons to sit trackside, while general admission tickets are for seats in the bleachers.

Attendees are encouraged to wear green in support of Muscogee County.

There will also be an after party event held at the Cataula VFW post.

For more ticket purchases, visit muscogeerollergirls.ludus.com.

