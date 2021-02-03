Muschamp to Georgia is official. His role with Bulldogs finalized by Kirby Smart

Will Muschamp is back in a familiar place for his next job.

The former South Carolina football coach will be an analyst for the University of Georgia football team, coach Kirby Smart confirmed Wednesday. Muschamp will be in an off-field role and working with the Bulldogs’ defense, Smart said.

Muschamp and Smart are longtime friends and played together at Georgia. Smart even lived with Muschamp and his wife Carol when Muschamp was defensive coordinator at Valdosta State. and Smart was the team’s defensive backs coach. The two also coached at LSU together with Nick Saban.

Muschamp’s son, Jackson, is a walk-on quarterback on the Georgia football team.

Muschamp was at South Carolina from 2016 before being fired in November. The Gamecocks hired Shane Beamer to replace him last month.

Muschamp finished his USC tenure with a 28-30 record across more than four seasons. He has not commented publicly or on social media since his dismissal at South Carolina.

Sources told The State the Muschamps were looking at schools in the Athens area recently.