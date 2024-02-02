MUS football defensive coordinator Mark Chubb promoted to coach

Memphis University School has its new football coach.

Sticking to its tradition of hiring within, defensive coordinator Mark Chubb was named to the top position, the school announced in a news release Friday, which said he will step in immediately.

“In a deep pool of highly qualified candidates, Mark Chubb’s background and experience stood out in the search process,” Peter D. Sander, MUS head of school, said in the release. “I am grateful to the search committee, comprising MUS football alumni and knowledgeable parents, in providing informed advice.”

Chubb, the defensive coordinator for the past 18 years, replaces Bobby Alston, who coached at MUS for 47 years. Alston spent the first 20 years as an assistant under legendary coach Jake Rudolph, who coached at the school for 39 years. He replaced Rudolph in 1997, was also named the athletic director that year, and was the Owls’ head coach for 26 seasons.

Alston, who announced his retirement from MUS on Dec. 13, amassed 213 wins. The Owls played in eight state championships and won four, most recently in 2009.

Chubb will be the school’s third head coach since 1958, when Rudolph took over the team.

“Mark established himself as a resourceful, imaginative, and highly organized assistant coach and defensive coordinator under Coach Bobby Alston,” Sanders said. “He will carry on many of the traditions that have made MUS football great while clearly making his imprint on the program. He is committed to being competitive on the field while holding true to the school’s mission of high academic standards and character formation.”

