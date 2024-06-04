Murrayfield to host URC final if Glasgow qualify as top seeds

Murrayfield will host the URC final on Saturday, 22 June - if Glasgow qualify for the showpiece as top seeds.

For that to happen, the Warriors would require Munster, Bulls and Leinster to all fall at either the quarter or semi-final stage.

The news was confirmed by URC chief executive Martin Anayi on Tuesday, who was confident the Murrayfield pitch will have recovered sufficiently from Taylor Swift's Era's Tour show, with the pop star playing three nights in Edinburgh this weekend.

“We would play at Murrayfield if they got through to the final [as the home team] ,” Anayi said.

“We spoke to Celtic Park after having a final there a few years ago between Glasgow and Leinster. They’re doing some refurbishments inside the ground so that wasn’t available. So we’ll play it at Murrayfield."

Glasgow host the Stormers at Scotstoun on Saturday and, should they win, will face either Munster away or Ospreys at home next weekend.