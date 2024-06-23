Murray yet to make a decision on Wimbledon - Smith

Andy Murray played his 1,000th ATP Tour match earlier in June [Getty Images]

Britain's Andy Murray has not yet made a decision on whether he will play at Wimbledon, his Davis Cup captain Leon Smith has said.

A report in the Telegraph said the 37-year-old would not be able to compete after having surgery on a spinal cyst on Saturday.

Murray was forced to retire from his second-round match at Queen's on Wednesday after experiencing what he described as a "loss of strength, coordination and control" in his right leg.

The ATP Tour posted a message on X, which was later deleted, stating Murray was out of Wimbledon.

However, BBC Sport understands Murray has yet to make a decision after receiving conflicting advice - something Smith confirmed.

"He obviously went through a procedure yesterday and you have to wait and see now," Smith, the head of men's tennis at the Lawn Tennis Association, said on BBC TV.

"My understanding is no decision has been made and let's hope for the best for Andy."

Wimbledon takes place from 1-14 July, with the Paris Olympics - which Murray is also due to play at - beginning 13 days later on the clay at Roland Garros.

'It is a horrible situation for Murray'

Murray had planned to play singles and doubles with his older brother Jamie at Wimbledon.

"My understanding is he is yet to make a decision on whether he is able to play and that there is no clear consensus among the experts he has consulted," BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller told 5 Live.

"The singles start a week tomorrow, so to play singles over five sets would be a miraculous recovery and seem unlikely - but could he perhaps play doubles with Jamie? The doubles start two or three days later.

"Even if he is not fully fit, would he see that as an appropriate way to bring the curtain down on his career?

"Either way it is a horrible situation for him."

Murray said earlier in June that retiring at Wimbledon or the Olympics would be "fitting", given his success in both events.

He had previously said he was "not planning to play much beyond the summer" but did not confirm what would be his final tournament.

Murray ruptured ankle ligaments at the Miami Open in March before his ongoing back problem was exacerbated by playing on clay.

He won his first-round match at Queen's against Australia's Alexei Popyrin - the world number 48 - in three sets but struggled from the start as he attempted to play through discomfort against Thompson a day later.