Murray State vs Morehead State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 12

Murray State vs Morehead State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 12

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, KY

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Murray State (23-2), Morehead State (19-7)

Murray State vs Morehead State Game Preview

Why Murray State Will Win

The Racers might not be that spectacular, and they don’t come out and dominate with any offensive firepower, but they just keep on winning.

How? How is it that the only loss since Thanksgiving was against Auburn?

They’re rebounding everything.

They haven’t lost the rebounding battle in weeks, they’re amazing on the offensive glass with a whole lot of second chance points, and they’re fantastic defensively against the three.

Morehead State doesn’t crank out a ton of points, it doesn’t force takeaways and it turned the ball over way too much, but …

Why Morehead State Will Win

The Eagles are great from three.

They might not come with a ton of pop and offensive runs, but they’re the beat three-point shooting team percentage-wise in the Ohio Valley Conference.

They might have lost 77-66 to Murray State a few weeks ago, but they stopped the three and held its own on the boards.

Murray State isn’t going to run out and put this away early with a great run, and it’s not going to do much on the line when it gets its chances. Most of all …

What’s Going To Happen

Morehead State doesn’t lose in Ellis T Johnson.

It’s not like it’s played a who’s who of top teams, but it’s 12-0 at home with the three point shooting at a whole other level than when it’s on the road.

But make it 12-1.

Again, Morehead State hasn’t played a killer home slate and now it gets a Racer team that handles itself well on the road. It doesn’t shoot quite as well, but its defense travels.

Murray State vs Morehead State Prediction, Lines

Murray State 75, Morehead State 71

Line: Murray State -3, o/u: 132.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

