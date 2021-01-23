Murray scores 22 to lift Rider over Marist 76-64

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) -- Dwight Murray Jr. had 22 points as Rider beat Marist 76-64 on Friday night.

Allen Powell had 13 points for Rider (4-10, 4-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its five-game home losing streak. Jeremiah Pope added 12 points. Rodney Henderson Jr. had eight rebounds.

Rider posted a season-high 20 assists.

Raheim Sullivan had 17 points for the Red Foxes (7-6, 5-6). Jordan Jones added 10 points and six blocks. Tyler Saint-Furcy had 10 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com