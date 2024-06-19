Murray retires with injury at Queen's

Andy Murray was playing in the 1,001st match of his career [Getty Images]

Andy Murray had to retire against Australia's Jordan Thompson with a back injury in what is likely to be his final appearance at Queen's.

It was a sad way for the 37-year-old Briton, who is expected to retire later this year, to leave a tournament which he has won five times.

Murray was playing less than 24 hours after winning his first-round match against Australia's Alexei Popyrin.

From the start, he looked uncomfortable during the points and was heavily limping between them.

After being broken in the first game, Murray held serve in the third and asked for a medical time-out at the changeover.

The Scot appeared to be having treatment on his back and hip as he laid on the court.

A huge cheer of encouragement greeted Murray back on to the court but he lasted just two more games before having to stop.

The three-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one waved to all sides of the stadium after shaking hands with Thompson, thanking the home crowd for their support on a tough afternoon - and seemingly for their backing ever since he made his debut at the west London club in 2005.

"That's never the way you want to win," said Thompson.

"He's a great champion and it's disappointing to see him hurt."