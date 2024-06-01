Murray pulls out of Surbiton Trophy defence

Andy Murray lost in straight sets to Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the French Open [Reuters]

Andy Murray will not defend his Surbiton Trophy title because of a back problem.

The 37-year-old lost in the first round of the French Open to Stan Wawrinka on Sunday and, alongside fellow British player Dan Evans, was beaten in the opening round of the men's doubles on Friday.

It was expected that the former world number one and three-time Grand Slam champion would start his preparations for Wimbledon at the grass-court event in Surrey, which runs from 2-9 June.

However, Murray said he had been struggling with his back during his time in Paris.

"It's been a tough decision but one my team and I felt we needed to make," the Scot said.

Murray, who won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, has previously said he does not plan on "playing much beyond the summer".

He beat Austria's Jurij Rodionov in last year's Surbiton Trophy final.

He is expected to compete at Wimbledon, which begins on 1 July.