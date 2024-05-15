Murray plays down Hibs links

Former Hibernian captain Ian Murray refused to be drawn on the early links to the Easter Road vacancy on Tuesday night.

The Raith Rovers manager has emerged as a potential candidate to replace Nick Montgomery, 12 years after he left the club as a player.

The 43-year-old guided the Stark's Park side to second in the Scottish Championship this season and is in the midst of the Premiership promotion play-offs.

But Murray, who enjoyed two spells at Hibs, insists his "full focus" is on leading the Kirkcaldy club back to the Scottish Premiership for the first time since 1997.

"It's always unfortunate when someone loses their job," he told BBC Scotland before Rovers' narrow play-off semi-final first leg win against Partick Thistle.

"I know Nick, I played with him and roomed with him for Scotland Under-21s so my first thought is it's very unfortunate for him and his staff.

"On my side of it, I'm fully focused on trying to get Raith Rovers into the Premiership."