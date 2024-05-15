Murray through to next round on injury return

Andy Murray intends to play at the French Open, which starts on 26 May, for what is likely to be the final time. [Getty Images]

Andy Murray progressed to the second round of an ATP Challenger event in Bordeaux after opponent Kyrian Jacquet retired at the start of the second set.

Murray was leading 7-5 2-0 when Frenchman Jacquet, the world number 219, decided he could not continue.

The Briton was making his comeback from ruptured ankle ligaments suffered at the Miami Open in March.

Despite the disappointment of an early finish, the crowd in Bordeaux treated Murray to a rendition of 'Happy Birthday' at the end of the match on his 37th birthday.

He will play Gregoire Barrere in the next round after the Frenchman beat Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 6-2.

Murray opted not to have surgery on the ankle injury to reduce recovery time with hopes of playing at the French Open, Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics this summer.

The three-time Grand Slam champion says he does not plan to "play much past this summer" but has not announced where his final tournament will be.

British number three Dan Evans, seeded fifth, is also through to the next round after beating France's Hugo Grenier 6-4 6-4.