Murray, Larsson lift Incarnate Word past New Orleans 67-66

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Drew Lutz registered 19 points and seven assists and Marcus Larsson threw down the winning dunk with one second remaining as Incarnate Word edged New Orleans 67-66 on Saturday night.

New Orleans led 64-61 with one minute remaining, then there were three lead changes in the final 18 seconds. Lutz made two free throws with 18 seconds left, giving the Cardinals a 65-64 lead. New Orleans took the lead on two free throws by Bryson Robinson at eight seconds to go, then Lutz found Larsson, a 6-foot-10 freshman from Oslo, Norway, for the go-ahead dunk with one second remaining. For good measure, Larsson came up with a steal on the game's final play.

Keaston Willis had 11 points for Incarnate Word (8-17, 5-9 Southland Conference). Dwight Murray Jr. added 11 points and eight rebounds. Larsson had six points and five assists.

Troy Green had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Privateers (7-18, 3-12). Bryson Robinson added 13 points and Ahren Freeman scored 10.

The Cardinals improve to 2-0 against the Privateers this season. Incarnate Word defeated New Orleans 73-70 on Jan. 11.

Incarnate Word heads home for a game against McNeese State on Wednesday, New Orleans' next game is at McNeese State on Saturday.

