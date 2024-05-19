Murphy outclasses UFC veteran Barboza

Briton Lerone Murphy beat veteran Edson Barboza via unanimous decision to secure a statement win at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Featherweight Murphy, 32, extended his undefeated record to 14 fights and one draw.

All three judges scored a wide decision for Murphy, who picked up a $50,000 (£39,000) performance bonus for 'fight of the night' at the UFC Apex.

“I came here for a war,” said Murphy.

“I’ve had the hardest road out here. I’ve put in the work, continue to climb. I’m not really bothered about the rankings; I’m just trying to get to that title."

Brazilian Barboza, 38, made his UFC debut 14 years ago.

“I just took out a legend, Edson Barboza, who was on a two-fight winning streak," said Murphy.

“I deserve the recognition now. I’ve been in there with the best of the best. I just showed my worth. I’m going to be champion. Simple.”

Murphy’s nose was badly damaged by a kick from Barboza in the first round.

The injury may force Murphy to sit out a fight in his hometown of Manchester, with UFC 304 set to take place there on 27 July.

On the undercard, Zimbabwean welterweight Themba Gorimbo beat American Ramiz Brahimaj on points to secure his second win in a row.