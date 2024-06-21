Murphy leads Braves against the Yankees after 4-hit outing

Atlanta Braves (41-31, second in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (51-26, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (9-2, 2.98 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (9-3, 3.28 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -115, Yankees -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the New York Yankees after Sean Murphy had four hits on Wednesday in a 7-0 win over the Tigers.

New York is 23-12 in home games and 51-26 overall. The Yankees have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .252.

Atlanta is 41-31 overall and 17-18 in road games. The Braves have a 23-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Friday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has a .309 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 12 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs. Aaron Judge is 14-for-37 with six home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 38 RBI for the Braves. Jarred Kelenic is 11-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .234 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Braves: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (groin), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.