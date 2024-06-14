Murphy, De Klerk and Berman join Ulster academy

Wilhelm de Klerk (left) and Jack Murphy (right) were key figures in Ireland's Under-20 Six Nations campaign earlier this year [Inpho]

Ireland under-20s fly-half Jack Murphy and centres Sam Berman and Wilhelm de Klerk are among seven players added to Ulster's academy for the 2024-25 season.

Murphy, the son of Ulster head coach Richie Murphy, was Ireland's starting 10 in this year's Under-20 Six Nations, while South Africa-born De Klerk started all five games at 13.

Murphy, De Klerk and Berman - who has also been capped at U20 level - all join from the Leinster academy.

James McKillop (second row/back row), Bryn Ward (back row), Clarke Logan (scrum-half) and Jonny Scott (centre) will also join the UIster academy.

"The seven players joining us have showed great potential and have all played in the national pathway teams," said Ulster academy manager Gavin Hogg.

"We look forward to working with these players and helping their development, along with the 13 players who are progressing onto Year 2 and 3 of our programme."

On Thursday, Ulster confirmed that fly-half James Humphreys - son of former Ulster and Ireland 10 David - has been promoted to the senior squad on a one-year development contract.