Murphy’s HR, 6 RBIs propel Rockies past Reds

Daniel Murphy belted a three-run homer to highlight his second career six-RBI performance as the visiting Colorado Rockies recorded a 12-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

Murphy added a bases-clearing double as part of a six-run ninth inning to continue his dominance of Cincinnati in the season series.

The 34-year-old finished 2-for-5 on Friday to improve to 10-for-17 with seven extra-base hits (four doubles, three homers), 11 RBIs and seven runs scored in four games against the Reds.

David Dahl launched a two-run homer and Charlie Blackmon collected three hits and two RBIs for the Rockies, who have won two in a row after losing nine of their previous 10.

The offense was more than enough for German Marquez (10-5), who overcame a rocky start to toss seven strong innings. Marquez allowed two runs on five hits while striking out seven without allowing a walk.

Josh VanMeter homered to lead off the second inning for the Reds, who began a stretch of losing nine of 14 games by dropping two of three in Colorado from July 12-14.

Murphy ignited the fireworks early for Colorado by hitting a first-pitch fastball from Luis Castillo (9-4) over the wall in right field in the first inning. The homer was Murphy's 11th of the season and second in as many days.

The Reds trimmed their deficit to one run after Joey Votto's groundout plated Jesse Winker in the first inning and VanMeter hit his third homer of the season in the second.

The Rockies, however, regained their momentum by erupting for three runs with two outs in the fourth inning.

Blackmon's RBI double hit the chalk along the left field line before Dahl sent a 2-2 fastball from Castillo over the wall in right field. The homer was Dahl's 14th of the season and first since belting a solo homer in Colorado's 3-2 win over Cincinnati on July 12.

The Reds attempted to rally by putting runners on the corners with no outs in the seventh, but Marquez struck out Scooter Gennett before second baseman Ryan McMahon made a nifty individual effort to begin an inning-ending double play.

Blackmon and McMahon sandwiched RBI singles around Murphy's bases-clearing double in the ninth inning before Raimel Tapia's RBI double capped the scoring.

