Murfreesboro area high school football at TSSAA midseason: Top offensive, defensive players
Murfreesboro area high school football is at the midway point of the season, and numerous area players have filled up the stat sheet thus far this season.
Below is a look at the top area offensive and defensive players through the season's first five games:
Offense
Carter Gregory, Blackman: The senior quarterback is 67 of 139 for 843 yards and three touchdowns.
Caden Perkins, Blackman: The senior running back has 101 carries for 539 yards and seven touchdowns along with 92 receiving yards.
Tucker Kyne, Cannon Co.: The senior tight end has 12 receptions for 175 yards and two TDs.
Brody McLemore, Eagleville: Has 56 carries for 329 yards and three TDs and is 21-of 32 passing for 267 yards and five passing TDs.
Yates Geren, MTCS: The senior quarterback has combined for 512 yards rushing and passing with seven combined TDs.
Eli Wilson, MTCS: The senior running back has a staggering 16.4 yards per carry (57-935) with 16 TDs while adding 52 receiving yards and a TD and 184 kick return yards.
Patrick Freeman, Oakland: The sophomore quarterback is 35-of-46 passing for 524 yards and two TDs while rushing for a TD in four games.
Ashton Jones, Oakland: The senior running back has a team-leading 608 yards rushing (8.4 per carry) and nine touchdowns.
Daune Morris, Oakland: The junior running back has 449 yards rushing (10.7 per carry), a team-leading 189 yards receiving and eight total touchdowns.
Braden Graham, Riverdale: The senior quarterback is 85-of-122 passing for 1,197 yards and 13 TDs.
Brock Montgomery, Riverdale: The UConn commitment has 22 receptions for 421 yards and four TDs in four games.
Keshawn Williams, Riverdale: The senior WR has 22 receptions for 317 yards and five TDs while adding a rushing TD.
Brennan Mayhew, Rockvale: Has passed for more than 600 yards and five TDs and has rushed for three more scores.
Tarrion Grant, Siegel: Has 11 receptions for a 250 yards and four TDs.
Thomas Santel, Siegel: The senior quarterback is 56-of-79 passing for 958 yards and 12 TDs and has rushed for 660 yards and seven TDs.
Caleb Watson, Siegel: Has a team-leading 19 receptions for 424 yards and six touchdowns.
D.J. Barksdale, Smyrna: The senior running back has 90 carries for 393 yards and two touchdowns
Jacob Jones, Stewarts Creek: The junior quarterback is 41 of 76 for 783 yards and seven touchdowns.
Kenny Jordan, Stewarts Creek: The athlete has a team-leading 376 yards rushing, a team-leading 269 yards receiving and nine combined touchdowns in four games.
Javarian Otey, Stewarts Creek: The senior running back has 302 yards rushing, 172 yards receiving and six combined touchdowns in four games.
Defense
Ian Carrethers, Blackman: The senior linebacker has 39 tackles and a sack.
Trey McGaffee, Blackman: McGaffee has a team-leading 41 tackles and two interceptions.
Tucker Kyne, Cannon Co.: The senior DE has 44 tackles (13 for loss), a sack and a fumble return for a TD.
Marshall Spann, Eagleville: The junior linebacker has 35 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a safety as the Eagles have three shutout.
Seth Harris, MTCS: The senior linebacker is second on the team with 36 tackles and has a team-leading two sacks.
Brooks Jones, MTCS: The senior linebacker has a team-leading 52 tackles (five for loss) and a sack.
Bronson Crisp, Oakland: The junior defensive back has two interceptions and a blocked kick.
Caleb Ellison, Oakland: The junior has 23 tackle and a sack.
Tre Johnson, Oakland: The senior linebacker has a team-leading 30 tackles, .5 sack and a fumble recovery.
Korey Smith, Oakland: The senior has 28 tackles, a sack, an interception and a caused fumble.
Craig Tutt, Oakland: The sophomore has 29 tackles and three sacks.
Jaylen Thompson, Riverdale: The senior defensive back and Michigan State commitment has 24 tackles, a fumble recovery, two blocked kicks and two interceptions.
Kam Frierson, Rockvale: The senior has 35 tackles with four sacks and three fumble recoveries.
Brodie Garmon, Siegel: Garmon has 47 tackles, two sacks and four caused fumbles.
Quentin Groves, Siegel: The senior defensive back has 35 tackles, a sack and four interceptions.
Andrew Ricks, Siegel: Has a team-leading 54 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Adin Augustine, Smyrna: The junior linebacker has a team-leading 37 tackles, a sack, an interception, a fumble recovery and two caused fumbles.
Shain Hedgepath, Smyrna: The senior linebacker has 20 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Thomas Jones, Smyrna: The senior DB has 29 tackles, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Nigel Maynard, Stewarts Creek: The Pittsburgh commitment has a team-leading 23 tackles and three interceptions.
